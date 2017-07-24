All Sections

July 24, 2017

Newsquest appoints first dedicated Lancashire Telegraph editor in two years

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Steven Thompson has been appointed as the new editor of the Lancashire Telegraph, becoming the daily Newsquest titles’s first dedicated editor in two years.

Thompson is a former news editor for the Bolton News, also owned by Newsquest, and has previously worked as a weekend night editor at Mirror Online.

Timeline

He told HtFP: “The Lancashire Telegraph is a great daily paper with a proud tradition. As a proud northern lad myself I’m over the moon to be asked to edit the title and I can’t wait to get cracking.”

Thompson will report to Newqsuest North West managing director NIck Fellows when he begins his new role on Monday. Both titles are supervised by group editor Ian Savage.

Newsquest announced the launch of a The Post, a new free weekly newspaper covering east Lancashire and sister title to the Telegraph, in January.

The Post will be distributed to 10,000 homes and will actively promote the Telegraph, which has an average total circulation of 11,800 copies according to ABC figures.

Former Lancashire Telegraph editor Kevin Young left the title in July 2015 after 15 years as part of an “organisational restructure”.

The newspaper’s picture editor, Neil Johnson, and deputy editor, Alan Simpson, described as a “backbone of the paper”, were cut as part of six redundancies in late 2015.

