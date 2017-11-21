Newsquest announces new editor for its three Wiltshire titles

asd2

Newsquest has announced a new editor for its three newspapers covering Wiltshire.

Pete Gavan, currently head of audience at Portsmouth-based daily The News, will be responsible for editing the Swindon Advertiser, Wiltshire Times and Wiltshire Gazette & Herald publications.

Gavan, who started his career on the Wiltshire & Gloucestershire Standard and Gloucestershire Echo, will also be head of content for Newsquest Wiltshire when he joins on 2 January.

He said: “This is my first editorship and I’m delighted it’s at the helm of such an excellent group of titles. The area is a great patch for news and I’m very much looking forward to getting started in the New Year.”

Newsquest’s managing director for Oxfordshire and Wiltshire, Chris Moore, said: “I am confident that Pete will add additional value to our fantastic editorial team in Wiltshire.”

Picture: Newsquest