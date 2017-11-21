All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
November 21, 2017

Newsquest announces new editor for its three Wiltshire titles

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
asd2

Newsquest has announced a new editor for its three newspapers covering Wiltshire.

Pete Gavan, currently head of audience at Portsmouth-based daily The News, will be responsible for editing the Swindon Advertiser, Wiltshire Times and Wiltshire Gazette & Herald publications.

Gavan, who started his career on the Wiltshire & Gloucestershire Standard and Gloucestershire Echo, will also be head of content for Newsquest Wiltshire when he joins on 2 January.

He said: “This is my first editorship and I’m delighted it’s at the helm of such an excellent group of titles. The area is a great patch for news and I’m very much looking forward to getting started in the New Year.”

Newsquest’s managing director for Oxfordshire and Wiltshire, Chris Moore, said: “I am confident that Pete will add additional value to our fantastic editorial team in Wiltshire.”

Picture: Newsquest

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

12 − 7 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Daily Mail blames 'small group of hard left Corbynistas' for Paperchase ban on promotions in paper Daily Mail blames 'small group of hard left Corbynistas' for Paperchase ban on promotions in paper
  2. Mirror man Don Mackay dies aged 63: 'If he had been there at Kristallnacht he would have given the Nazis a kicking' Mirror man Don Mackay dies aged 63: 'If he had been there at Kristallnacht he would have given the Nazis a kicking'
  3. Tyler Brûlé leaves FT by 'mutual agreement' - exit comes ten days after concerns raised about editorial mentions for former clients Tyler Brûlé leaves FT by 'mutual agreement' - exit comes ten days after concerns raised about editorial mentions for former clients
  4. National newspaper ABCs: Bulks helped Times and Daily Telegraph boost print circulations in September National newspaper ABCs: Bulks helped Times and Daily Telegraph boost print circulations in September
  5. Print ABCs: Mirror national titles hit hardest amid industry-wide circulation drop Print ABCs: Mirror national titles hit hardest amid industry-wide circulation drop

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

British Journalism Awards dinner 11 Dec

CLOSE