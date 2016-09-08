All Sections

September 8, 2016

Newsnight's Rachel Jupp made editor of Panorama

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
rachel_jupp

The BBC has announced that Newsnight deputy editor Rachel Jupp has been appointed editor of Panorama.

She takes over from Ceri Thomas as editor of the BBC’s flagship weekly TV investigative journalism programme.

Timeline

Jupp has been deputy editor on Newsnight for three years and oversaw last year’s investigation with Buzzfeed into Kids Company.

She was formerly head of home news at Channel 4.

BBC head of news James Harding said: “Since joining the BBC from Channel 4 three years ago, Rachel has proved to be an outstanding deputy editor of Newsnight bringing investigations, insight and great film-making to the programme.  She is a determined, thoughtful and courageous editor who I know will ensure that Panorama remains the pre-eminent place on British television for investigations and revelatory story-telling.”

Rachel Jupp said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining the country’s most important investigative current affairs programme, at a time when good journalism has never been more necessary. I’ve watched and loved Panorama all my adult life, with its impressive record of breaking big stories. I’m looking forward to working with the hugely talented team to continue and to build on that record.

“It’s been a great privilege to work with [editor] Ian Katz and the team at Newsnight over the last three years and I’ll miss them all. The programme has gone from strength to strength, breaking important stories and providing the best analysis. I’m so grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had on Newsnight.”

The BBC said the Panorama role was filled following an open competition recruitment process. Jupp takes up her new job immediately.

 

