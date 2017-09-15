News UK relaunches Style and Fabulous magazines as seven-day brands with more digital content

News UK has relaunched the Sunday Times Style magazine and The Sun on Sunday’s Fabulous as seven-day publications with more content available online.

Style will now adopt a “digital first” approach with video content on “Style Play” and enhanced presence social media platforms like Pintrest and Instagram.

Fabulous is to get a new area on TheSun.co.uk which will focus on “aspirational and indspirational” content for women and is said to be “brand safe”.

It is also to get a Fabulous Daily section in the newspaper which aims to help readers to “Be Fabulous Every Day”.

News UK chief executive Rebekah Brooks said: “Our multi-platform magazine portfolio offers advertisers a massive range of opportunities to reach highly-engaged audiences at scale and these changes will only grow that opportunity.

“Style and Fabulous already lead the UK women’s magazine market and the products remain the flagship for the brands. The extended online offerings provide a wealth of innovative new advertising partnership opportunities whilst significantly enhancing our reader offer.”

Style editor in chief Lorraine Candy said: “Style is an iconic magazine brand but it’s vital that we listen to the market and continue to innovate around the core brand proposition.

“This relaunch takes it to the next level in terms of our digital presence and seven-day offering. Seven Days of Style and Style Play will extend the Sunday offering throughout the week, giving our readers more chance to interact with our content and advertisers more opportunity to engage with them. When you have read Style, you don’t need to read anything else.”