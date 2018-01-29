All Sections


January 29, 2018

News UK joins board of online publishing body with shared goal to 'enhance media standards'

By Arun Kakar Twitter

News UK has joined the Association for Online Publishers board in order to take a “unified approach” to addressing industry issues.

The partnership will focus on “enhancing media standards” and efforts “to fight ad fraud”, with News UK playing a “vital” role in in supporting and raising awareness of the AOP’s ad quality charter, said a spokesperson.

Publishers signed up to the charter, which launched last year, agree to use assessment and verification measures aimed at “cleaning up the digital ecosystem and increasing its value”.

AOP managing director Richard Reeves said his organisation and News UK, which owns the Sun and Times titles, had “similar views on multiple issues”.

These included “the need for collective industry action to increase media accountability and transparency,” he said.

“Joining forces will allow us to share learnings, resources, and influence, and establish a sustainable, digital future for the premium publishing community.”

Other board members of the AOP include Haymarket, Reuters, Johnston Press and Guardian Media Group.

AOP is an industry body representing digital publishing companies and championing their interests.

