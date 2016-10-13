News team merger to create seven-day operation at Sunday Mail and Daily Record puts 22 jobs at risk

Trinity Mirror’s decision to merge the Sunday Mail, Scotland’s best-selling Sunday title, with the Daily Record will put 22 jobs at risk of redundancy.

The Glasgow papers will have their news and features departments merged into one as Trinity Mirror looks to establish a seven-day news operation covering print and digital.

Jobs will also be lost at Trinity Mirror’s Glasgow based local newspaper titles.

Editor Jim Wilson, who left the Mail in August after seven years, is replaced by Brendan McGinty who will also serve as deputy to Record editor Murray Foote under the restructure.

A Trinity Mirror spokesperson said: “We are seeing growth in digital and in our events and business division but like all publishers we are having to carefully manage costs.

“We are therefore merging the Daily Record and Sunday Mail into an integrated seven-day operation covering print and digital.

“This means the merger of the two separate news and features departments into one, along with the back bench news and sports.

“As a result up to 15 jobs could be at risk at the Record and Mail, with a further seven in our Scottish regional titles.

“Daily Record editor Murray Foote will also be editor-in-chief of Scottish nationals with Brendan McGinty his deputy. Brendan will have the title of Sunday Mail editor.”

NUJ Scotland is understood to be in talks with Trinity Mirror about the restructure.

The Sunday Mail sells an average of 183,532 copies a week while the Record sells 168,999 daily copies, the latest ABC figures show.

Earlier this week, Press Gazette reported that seven jobs were at risk of redundancy at Trinity Mirror’s London-based national titles.