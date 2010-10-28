All Sections

October 28, 2010

News & Star launches paid-for app

By admin Twitter

news and star appRegional publisher CN Group has launched a paid-for news app for its News and Star newspaper.

The Carlisle-based paper has made its iPhone app available from the iTunes store for £1.79.

The downloadable service incorporates news and sport feeds, social networking functions, save and send a story options.

 

 

Comments

1 thought on “News & Star launches paid-for app”

  1. Hi. I wish The Star could implement Push Notification to push all the latest news on our smartphones, just like what BBC app or Chinapress app do so that we get to know the latest info without having to go into the app the refresh the Latest section manually.

    Keep up the good work!

    Reply

