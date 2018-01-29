News Scotland conference on 'investing in future of journalism' is free to journalism students

The editors of the Times newspapers in Scotland will be offering “how to” tips to student journalists at a conference on “investing in the future of journalism”.

The annual News Academy Conference, hosted by Scottish Sun editor Alan Muir, will run from 1pm-4.15pm on Tuesday, 30 January, at News Scotland’s offices in Glasgow.

The conference is focused on the development and mentoring of future talent for journalism and will feature panel discussions about fake news as well as several “breakout” sessions offering how-to tips from journalists.

Journalism students aged 16 and over can attend for free.

Muir said: “As young people consider a career in the media, the News Academy provides attendees with quality information and insights about the industry from senior journalists, how it works, the craft of journalism and what makes a good story.”

Other guests include Scottish radio broadcaster Kaye Adams, Times Scotland editor Magnus Llwellin, and Sunday Times Scotland editor Jason Allardyce.

News Scotland is the Scottish division of News UK, and was re-named in 2016 as part of the company’s commitment to news north of the border, which included the formation of a regional news academy.

News Scotland publishes The Times Scotland, The Sunday Times Scotland, The Scottish Sun and The Scottish Sun on Sunday.

News Scotland offices are based at Guild Hall, 57 Queen Street, Glasgow G1 3EN.