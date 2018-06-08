News diary for 11-17 June: MPs face marathon Brexit debate and historic meeting between US and North Korea to take place

Foresight News provides a look-ahead to the key events that need to be in your news diary next week…

Globally, attention will be on the historic US-North Korea summit and the start of the World Cup this week while Brexit developments will continue in both Brussels and Westminster.

On Monday the UK’s Brexit Secretary David Davis (pictured) travels to Brussels for a meeting with the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Coming after a week of negotiations, the meeting will also be the pair’s first opportunity to discuss the UK’s “backstop” proposal to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland should Britain and the EU fail to agree on a deal by the end of the transition period.

Davis and Theresa May had a brief standoff over the backstop last week, with Davis objecting to the lack of a concrete time limit for the temporary customs arrangement.

Back in the UK, Remainers begin a two-day, overnight demonstration against Brexit organised by the aptly named “Stop Brexit” campaign.

One of a plethora of anti-Brexit campaign groups (Open Britain are holding their protest two weeks later to mark the two-year anniversary of the referendum), Stop Brexit’s supporters reputedly include former Blair spinner Alastair Campbell and academic A C Grayling.

The demonstrations open with a protest at Parliament at 11am before a night march to Parliament and a vigil at the Royal Courts of Justice.

In Berlin, the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, France, Germany and Russia gather for a Normandy Format meeting on the stalemate in eastern Ukraine.

Announced by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during a visit to Mariupol earlier this month, the meeting will be the first to take place for over a year and will feature discussion on the deployment of UN troops to Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

On Tuesday the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un takes place in Singapore.

Having broken with years of convention by agreeing to meet with Jong-un, Trump abruptly cancelled the summit last month, with White House officials citing a lack of communication from the North Koreans.

However, on 1 June the White House announced that the summit was back on, with the US President suggesting that he had high hopes for the meeting but could also again be prepared to walk away.

Back in the UK, MPs are braced for a marathon Parliamentary session as the Commons considers the House of Lords’ changes to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill.

Peers stung the government last month by adding a total of 15 amendments to the bill, and Tuesday could see Theresa May face a serious rebellion by the pro-EU members of her own party.

Among the most contentious amendments is a commitment to retain membership of the EEA. Labour and the Conservatives are both split on the issue, and a significant number of rebels on both sides are likely to support the clause. Debate and voting on the amendments will continue on Wednesday.

Just weeks before the 70th birthday of the NHS, chief executive Simon Stevens delivers his state of the nation address at NHS Confed2018 on Wednesday.

He is expected to discuss funding and reform of the health system and its prospects against a backdrop of staff shortages and deepening financial woes.

Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt delivers his own keynote at the conference the next day, when he may elaborate on the rumoured birthday funding boost.

And football fans find out where they will be holidaying in 2026 when FIFA formally announces who will take on the World Cup hosting responsibilities after Qatar in 2022.

A bid from Morocco and a joint application from Canada, the US and Mexico have been put forward, and FIFA faces a tough decision between the “high risk” Moroccan bid and a divided North American camp.

Meanwhile, this year’s competition kicks off on Thursday when host nation Russia take on Saudi Arabia.

A committee of MPs last week issued a stark warning to the 10,000 England fans who are expected to make the trip, suggesting that the Government has not done enough to ensure supporters’ safety amid tensions over the Salisbury poisoning and fears over a repeat of Russian fan violence.

Thursday also marks one year since the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower claimed the lives of 71 people, as the inquiry into the disaster hears the continuing impact on those who survived.

A national minute’s silence takes place at noon to mark the anniversary, while a memorial service takes place at St Helen’s Church, and other commemorative events include a silent walk ending at Kensington Memorial Park.

On Friday a pre-inquest review takes place into the deaths of the 22 people who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack last year.

The hearing at the Manchester Civil Justice Centre, which was delayed last year to allow more time for evidence gathering, could see a formal announcement of a start date for the full inquests, which are expected to take place before the end of the year.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort is in court in Washington DC on Friday to face charges of conspiracy to launder money and conspiring against the United States.

The charges came out of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, with Manafort the first person to be indicted.

The hearing comes a week after the special counsel’s office accused him of attempting to persuade witnesses to lie for him in court, which could result in an application for Manafort to be held in custody until his Virginia trial in late July and his Washington DC trial, which is slated to begin in September.

On Saturday, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell are the keynote speakers at Labour Live in London, which aims to bring the Labour movement together through music, art and politics.

The Labour movement’s response has so far been less than enthusiastic, with the Unite union reportedly giving away the 1,000 tickets it purchased for members to boost attendance.

Voters head to the polls in Colombia for a run-off between presidential candidates Ivan Duque and Gustavo Petro on Sunday.

During the campaign, Duque criticised the peace accords between the state and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) which were agreed in 2016, and the right-wing candidate retains a strong lead in the polls over former rebebl Petro.

And at the World Cup, defending champions Germany begin their campaign to retain the trophy against Mexico at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium (kick off is 4pm UK time).

