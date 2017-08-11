All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 11, 2017

News Corp blames 'weak' advertising market for $269m loss in revenue from news services

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

News Corp – parent company of Times, Sunday Times and Sun publisher News UK – has blamed a weak print advertising market for a $269m loss in revenues from its news and information services.

New financial figures for the year to the end of June, published today, show the US-based company made just over $5.07bn in revenues from news services last year, down 5 per cent on the year before.

The company, which also owns the Wall Street Journal, New York Post and a string of Australian titles, said advertising revenues from news had fallen by $202m (7 per cent) to £2.61bn over the year.

It said the decline was “reflecting weakness in the print advertising market” as well as a $28m “negative impact” from foreign currency fluctuations and $33m loss from the year being shorter by a week.

Excluding outside factors, News Corp said advertising revenues would have been down 5 per cent year-on-year.

Circulation and subscription revenues fell by $97m (5 per cent) to $2.01bn, the figures show.

This includes $88m of negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations and a $39m loss from the shorter year.

Excluding the impact of negative foreign currency fluctuations and the additional week, circulation and subscription revenues would have increased 1 per cent, News Corp reported.

Adjusted full-year earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for news and information services – which excludes the $280m News Corp paid to settle a lawsuit against its News America Marketing division last year – are down 14 per cent to $429m.

See the full 2017 financial year figures.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Journalists told by police they will receive harassment notices if they contact Newcastle grooming network victims Journalists told by police they will receive harassment notices if they contact Newcastle grooming network victims
  2. Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017 Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017
  3. Mag ABCs: Economist, Spectator and Prospect boosted by double-counting of bundle subscribers Mag ABCs: Economist, Spectator and Prospect boosted by double-counting of bundle subscribers
  4. Mag ABCs: Tough times for women's weeklies with Now down 21 per cent and Look falling 35 per cent Mag ABCs: Tough times for women's weeklies with Now down 21 per cent and Look falling 35 per cent
  5. Hero Sunday Express journalist injured in London Bridge terror attack Geoff Ho returns to work Hero Sunday Express journalist injured in London Bridge terror attack Geoff Ho returns to work

Latest Jobs

CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE