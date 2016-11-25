News Associates named best journalism course as young reporters honoured at NCTJ excellence awards

News Associates has been named the UK’s top NCTJ journalism course and best fast-track course for the second year running.

The group, which has topped fast-track course league tables five years in a row, was recognised at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence last night, part of the Journalism Skills Conference taking place in Portsmouth.

More than 40 journalists attended the awards for student and trainee journalists with more than 230 submissions made to the 13 prize categories.

Host and BBC deputy political editor John Pienaar said: “Behind the success of each of those winning students and trainees will be a team of dedicated trainers and educators.

“All of those who teach on accredited courses should be congratulated on achieving the high standards the NCTJ sets on behalf of the industry.

“Those on the shortlist tonight have demonstrated the combination of writing skills, determination and resilience needed to forge a career in journalism.

“Our expert judging panel was thoroughly impressed by the quality of work submitted.”

Winners included the University of Sheffield’s Alex Grove, who picked up the student news journalism award, the Swindon Advertiser’s Chris Humphreys who won the trainee news journalism award and Sportsbeat’s Ross Lawson who won the trainee sports journalism award.

News Associates, which has centres in London and Manchester, saw four of its graduates take home awards.

Sara Oldfield was named student journalist of the year, Lucy Pasha-Robinson won student top scoop, Richard Amofa picked up the student sports journalist award and Ross Lawson was hailed as trainee sports journalist of the year (all pictured top).

“I’m stunned and proud to have won this award,” said Oldfield.

News Associates managing editor James Toney said: “It’s great to have the achievements of another stunning crop of journalists validated by the National Council for the Training of Journalists.

“I’m hugely proud of every trainee who poured their energies into gold standard qualifications, something that only one in three have achieved in recent years.

“You will find our trainees making their mark on the front pages of our national newspapers, presenting and reporting on Sky News, working internationally for some of the most respected names in journalism from Reuters and Agence France Presse and producing cutting-edge multimedia features for Vice and Huffington Post.

“Their success is a source of endless pride. As is the fact they started their journalism journeys with us.”

The full list of winners and commendations

Student news journalism:

Winner – Alex Grove, University of Sheffield

Highly commended – Sophie Halle-Richards, University of Sheffield

Commended – Katerina Tiliakou, Brunel University

Trainee news journalism:

Winner – Chris Humphreys, Swindon Advertiser

Highly commended – Thomas Mackintosh, Crawley News

Commended – Benjamin Blosse, Hull Daily Mail

Student sports journalism:

Winner – Richard Amofa, News Associates London

Highly commended – Luke Bidwell, University of Sunderland

Commended – Rachel Wheatley, Glyndwr University

Trainee sports journalism:

Winner – Ross Lawson, Sportsbeat

Highly commended – Will Kelleher, Scottish Daily Mail

Student feature:

Winner – Gareth Evans, University of Sheffield

Highly commended – Oscar Lopez-Gibson, NCTJ distance learner

Commended – Estel Farell-Roig, University of Sheffield

Trainee feature:

Winner – Rosy Cherrington, The Huffington Post

Highly commended – Michael Steward, Saffron Walden Reporter

Commended – Carly Minsky, Times Higher Education

Student top scoop/exclusive:

Winner – Lucy Pasha-Robinson, News Associates London

Highly commended – Ross Kempsell, News Associates London

Commended – Michael Cantillon, St Mary’s University

Trainee top scoop/exclusive:

Winner – Shanti Das, South West News Service

Highly commended – Chloe Farand, Ilford Recorder and Romford Recorder

Commended – Lily Waddell, Daily Star Online

Student multimedia story/campaign:

Winner – Abi McDonald, University of Sheffield

Highly commended – Rebecca Marian Miller, Bournemouth University

Commended – Kate McGreavy, University of Sheffield

Student project:

Winner – Weird and Wonderful Subcultures, University of Sunderland

Highly commended – Bold, University of Sunderland

Commended – Clyde Outside, Glasgow Clyde College

Apprentice of the year:

Winner – Rachel Coburn, BBC

Commended – JP Asher, The Comet and Royston Crow

Commended – Kirsty Hickey, Sky News

Commended – Tom Oakley, Express and Star

Student journalist of the year:

Winner – Sara Oldfield, News Associates

Trainee journalist of the year:

Winner – Charlotte Tobitt, Surrey Advertiser

Chairman’s award:

Paul Jones