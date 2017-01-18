All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 18, 2017

Newquest boss reveals 'shift away from car-crash content' and 'gentler approach' to journalism

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker (pictured) has said editors are moving away from putting “hard news” stories on the front pages of newspapers in order to sell copies.

“It’s less about shock and horror on the front page,” Faure Walker told the Guardian on the changing content focus in Newsquest titles, which include the Brighton Argus and Northern Echo.

Timeline

“My sense from talking to editors is that there is a shift away from car-crash content. People seem more receptive to a slightly gentler approach than shouty red-top journalism.”

Archant’s chief executive Jeff Henry also told the paper that “evergreen” content made up a lot of the publisher’s successful online features.

The regional publishing head, whose portfolio of titles includes the Eastern Daily Press in Norwich, said stories such as “great walks in Norfolk or great places to eat” did well with readers.

“These generate a lot of ongoing interest and are relevant for people in our areas,” he said.

David Higgerson, publishing director at Trinity Mirror, added: “The serious journalism is as important as ever but we are much more likely to be successful in maintaining that if we’re reaching an audience, and we are much more likely to reach an audience if we are part of people’s everyday lives beyond just news.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “Newquest boss reveals 'shift away from car-crash content' and 'gentler approach' to journalism”

  2. I just got paid $ 9658 every month by taking a shot at FACEBOOK for only 3 hours day by day. I was jobless 3 years before , however now i am truly upbeat that i am profiting to meet my costs successfully. It’s truly extremely fascinating and great. In the event that you take intrigue and like my occupation than you can check my points of interest here by tapping the link….>>>>>>
    Copy this Below link
    HERE ➥➥➥➥ ­­­­w­­­­w­­­­w­­­­.­­­­d­­­­i­­­­y­­­­c­­­­a­­­­s­­­­h­­­­4­­­­4­­­­.­­­­c­­­­o­­­­m­­­­

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. New journalist of the year Louise Callaghan: 'Go where nobody else is and write about it' New journalist of the year Louise Callaghan: 'Go where nobody else is and write about it'
  2. Michael Gove defends Donald Trump interview tactics after claims he failed to challenge president-elect Michael Gove defends Donald Trump interview tactics after claims he failed to challenge president-elect
  3. Former Sunday Mirror features editor Linda McKay: 'She loved life, music…and the Mirror' Former Sunday Mirror features editor Linda McKay: 'She loved life, music…and the Mirror'
  4. NUJ contrasts pay and benefits of nearly £1m in 2015 for Newsquest boss with ongoing editorial pay freeze
  5. Daily Mail publisher pulls out of Project Juno bid to set up Fleet Street joint ad sales operation Daily Mail publisher pulls out of Project Juno bid to set up Fleet Street joint ad sales operation

Latest Jobs

BBC Trust upholds accuracy complaint against BBC News over Kuenssberg report of Corbyn interview
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE