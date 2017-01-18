Newsquest chief executive Henry Faure Walker (pictured) has said editors are moving away from putting “hard news” stories on the front pages of newspapers in order to sell copies.
“It’s less about shock and horror on the front page,” Faure Walker told the Guardian on the changing content focus in Newsquest titles, which include the Brighton Argus and Northern Echo.
Timeline
- December 20, 2016
Newspaper readers and London Press Club members urged to join campaign against libel cost changes
- December 13, 2016
The inside story behind the launch of The New European: 'Who would care or even notice if we launched a website?'
- November 22, 2016
East London Advertiser turns 150: 'The East End is the best news patch in the capital' says reporter
“My sense from talking to editors is that there is a shift away from car-crash content. People seem more receptive to a slightly gentler approach than shouty red-top journalism.”
Archant’s chief executive Jeff Henry also told the paper that “evergreen” content made up a lot of the publisher’s successful online features.
The regional publishing head, whose portfolio of titles includes the Eastern Daily Press in Norwich, said stories such as “great walks in Norfolk or great places to eat” did well with readers.
“These generate a lot of ongoing interest and are relevant for people in our areas,” he said.
David Higgerson, publishing director at Trinity Mirror, added: “The serious journalism is as important as ever but we are much more likely to be successful in maintaining that if we’re reaching an audience, and we are much more likely to reach an audience if we are part of people’s everyday lives beyond just news.”
2 thoughts on “Newquest boss reveals 'shift away from car-crash content' and 'gentler approach' to journalism”
So he means free stuff from local PR sources and the public, all dressed up to sell.
I just got paid $ 9658 every month by taking a shot at FACEBOOK for only 3 hours day by day. I was jobless 3 years before , however now i am truly upbeat that i am profiting to meet my costs successfully. It’s truly extremely fascinating and great. In the event that you take intrigue and like my occupation than you can check my points of interest here by tapping the link….>>>>>>
Copy this Below link
HERE ➥➥➥➥ www.diycash44.com