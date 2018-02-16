All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
February 16, 2018

Newcastle Chronicle moves from historical home of 52 years to new 'state-of-the-art' offices

By Arun Kakar Twitter

The Chronicle in Newcastle has moved into new “state-of-the-art” offices after half a century in its historical Thomson House home.

NCJ Media, publisher of the Chronicle and website Chroniclelive, the Journal and the Sunday Sun will complete the move to the new offices on Eldon Square, in the heart of the city, on Monday.

The newsroom had been based at Thomson House, in Groat Square (pictured top), for 52 years.  It was officially opened in May 1965 by then Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Chronicle owner Trinity Mirror says the new offices are “better suited” to the digital needs of the 21st century.

Staff phone numbers and email addresses will stay the same.

The Chronicle marked its move with a series of ten images from the history of the Thomson House offices.

Trinity Mirror North East managing director Robert Cuffe said: “This is a fantastic move for our business, locating us right in the heart of the city and in an iconic location.

“Having been part of North East life since 1832, when The Journal was first published, this move is a hugely positive development, keeping us right at the heart of our region.

“Pleasingly, colleagues are delighted by the news, and we look forward to moving into our new premises with great excitement.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

nineteen − four =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan National newspaper print ABCs: Daily Star overtakes Daily Telegraph for first time in over a year + full figures for Jan
  2. Max Mosley: Newspapers' repeated references to orgy story are attempt to 'smear me and Impress by association' Max Mosley: Newspapers' repeated references to orgy story are attempt to 'smear me and Impress by association'
  3. Up to 49 editorial redundancies expected as Trinity Mirror rolls out new 'Live' online publishing model Up to 49 editorial redundancies expected as Trinity Mirror rolls out new 'Live' online publishing model
  4. News mag ABCs: Spectator editor claims digital is behind print sales 'renaissance' News mag ABCs: Spectator editor claims digital is behind print sales 'renaissance'
  5. Max Mosley in bid to 'gag' Sun, Times and Daily Mail from reporting past sex orgy and his funding ties to Impress Max Mosley in bid to 'gag' Sun, Times and Daily Mail from reporting past sex orgy and his funding ties to Impress

Latest Jobs

Google changes Chrome browser to automatically block 'disruptive' display ads
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE