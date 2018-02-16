Newcastle Chronicle moves from historical home of 52 years to new 'state-of-the-art' offices

The Chronicle in Newcastle has moved into new “state-of-the-art” offices after half a century in its historical Thomson House home.

NCJ Media, publisher of the Chronicle and website Chroniclelive, the Journal and the Sunday Sun will complete the move to the new offices on Eldon Square, in the heart of the city, on Monday.

The newsroom had been based at Thomson House, in Groat Square (pictured top), for 52 years. It was officially opened in May 1965 by then Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Chronicle owner Trinity Mirror says the new offices are “better suited” to the digital needs of the 21st century.

Staff phone numbers and email addresses will stay the same.

The Chronicle marked its move with a series of ten images from the history of the Thomson House offices.

About to walk out of Thomson House for the last time after 11 years. So excited for new challenges in our new @ChronicleLive offices at Eldon Court, but sad to say goodbye. Here's our fantastic team at the farewell ceremony. pic.twitter.com/DAnpmw9ZpX — Helen Dalby (@helendalby) February 15, 2018

Trinity Mirror North East managing director Robert Cuffe said: “This is a fantastic move for our business, locating us right in the heart of the city and in an iconic location.

“Having been part of North East life since 1832, when The Journal was first published, this move is a hugely positive development, keeping us right at the heart of our region.

“Pleasingly, colleagues are delighted by the news, and we look forward to moving into our new premises with great excitement.”