March 28, 2018

Newark Advertiser editor Chris Prime steps down after ten years at the helm of paper he first joined in 1987

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Newark Advertiser editor Chris Prime has stepped down after ten years at the helm to work in local council PR.

Prime, who first joined the family-owned paper in 1987 as a junior reporter, then also spent time working at the Nottingham Post.

He re-joined the Advertiser in 1994 and took over as deputy editor in 2004 before becoming editor in 2008.

Prime joins the press office of South Kesteven District Council, in Grantham, Lincolnshire and will be replaced by deputy editor Sharon Hodkin.

Prime said:  “I have spent most of my working life in Nottinghamshire, particularly Newark and have been privileged over the years to have worked alongside many talented and committed colleagues.

“I started in journalism as the hot metal days were coming to an end and have, of course, seen massive changes in the way news is published and consumed.

“I was delighted, however, that in my last week we were able to lead the paper with the announcement that a £15m scheme to build a replacement school for children with learning difficulties in Newark looks set to go ahead.

“There has been a long campaign to replace the school buildings, which have been described as the worst in Nottinghamshire, and the Advertiser has backed it from the start.”

Picture: Newark Advertiser

