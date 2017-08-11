All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 11, 2017

New weekly newspaper for Dungannon launches to plug local news gap in Northern Ireland

By Rose James Twitter

The Dungannon Herald in Northern Ireland published its first edition yesterday, plugging a local news gap left behind by paper closures.

The new weekly’s launch follows the closure of the Dungannon Observer in April, along with 10 other Observer Newspaper NI titles.

The group said at the time that a “steady decline” in advertising and readership had left them “struggling” to sustain the publications.

Nigel McDonagh, editor of the Herald, pledged to give a voice back to the local community, with copies of the paper on sale in Dungannon and the wider South and East Tyrone area.

“The feedback we have already received is that there is a widespread desire for a weekly newspaper in the Dungannon area,” he said.

“While there are very many social media sites out there, we firmly believe that a quality newspaper remains the most effective vehicle for creating a real sense of community and that will be at the core of what we do, while also maintaining the very highest editorial standards.”

The newspaper is part of the Omagh-based North West News Group, which is also responsible for the Ulster Herald, the Tyrone Herald, the Fermanagh Herald, and the twice weekly Donegal News in the Republic of Ireland.

McDonagh said the Herald has the lowest cover price of any paid for newspaper in the region at £1.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “New weekly newspaper for Dungannon launches to plug local news gap in Northern Ireland”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × 5 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017 Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017
  2. Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail
  3. Ripping debate: Reporters at national newspaper website were asked to rewrite seven stories a day without making any phone calls Ripping debate: Reporters at national newspaper website were asked to rewrite seven stories a day without making any phone calls
  4. Cleveland Police illegal phone records grab: Officers given £3,000 compensation but journalists get nothing Cleveland Police illegal phone records grab: Officers given £3,000 compensation but journalists get nothing
  5. Journalists told by police they will receive harassment notices if they contact Newcastle grooming network victims Journalists told by police they will receive harassment notices if they contact Newcastle grooming network victims

Latest Jobs

Mag ABCs: Hello! Fashion Monthly and Women's Health buck declining sales trend to boost circulations year-on-year
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE