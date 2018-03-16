New Tatler editor Richard Dennen axes high society magazine's remaining columnists

All four of Tatler’s columnists have now been let go as new editor Richard Dennen begins to make his mark on the high society magazine.

Former Mail on Sunday writer Dennen (pictured) took the helm last month following the resignation of Kate Reardon in December.

Press Gazette understands two of Tatler’s columnists were previously let go by Reardon and a further two have since been axed by Dennen.

Tatler has confirmed that no columnists remain at the magazine.

A spokesperson for Conde Nast Britain, owner of Tatler, said: “It’s usual for an incoming Editor to make some changes to the team.”

The magazine’s art critic, Josh Spero, wrote on Twitter about his sadness to be let go as a columnist after five years writing for the magazine.

Spero, who is also deputy editor of The Financial Times Special Projects, said axing columnists was part of a “refresh” at the magazine.

He said: “Oh hell, they asked me not to say anything but I’m sad so I will. The new editor of Tatler has got rid of all the columnists from the magazine, including me. I really enjoyed doing my column because I got to feature so many amazing female artists.

“I know Tatler can seem silly, but I wanted to show its readers (almost all women) that there are wonderful women artists in the past, today and tomorrow; to fight against the pale-male-stale canon of art history; to – frankly – inspire.

“I did it for exactly five years (others did much longer) and so I’m sad. I feel this like a loss. I’ll miss it, a lot. But I learned about so many brilliant female artists (and some of their work sold through the column), and I hope I did some good.”

He said that he had been told by Dennen that he could still write online but that he fee would be cut, saying:”I don’t believe online copy is worth any less money than paper copy.”

Dennen’s first issue as editor of Tatler will be the July issue, on sale in June.

