All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
March 16, 2018

New Tatler editor Richard Dennen axes high society magazine's remaining columnists

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

All four of Tatler’s columnists have now been let go as new editor Richard Dennen begins to make his mark on the high society magazine.

Former Mail on Sunday writer Dennen (pictured) took the helm last month following the resignation of Kate Reardon in December.

Press Gazette understands two of Tatler’s columnists were previously let go by Reardon and a further two have since been axed by Dennen.

Tatler has confirmed that no columnists remain at the magazine.

A spokesperson for Conde Nast Britain, owner of Tatler, said: “It’s usual for an incoming Editor to make some changes to the team.”

The magazine’s art critic, Josh Spero, wrote on Twitter about his sadness to be let go as a columnist after five years writing for the magazine.

Spero, who is also deputy editor of The Financial Times Special Projects, said axing columnists was part of a “refresh” at the magazine.

He said: “Oh hell, they asked me not to say anything but I’m sad so I will. The new editor of Tatler has got rid of all the columnists from the magazine, including me. I really enjoyed doing my column because I got to feature so many amazing female artists.

“I know Tatler can seem silly, but I wanted to show its readers (almost all women) that there are wonderful women artists in the past, today and tomorrow; to fight against the pale-male-stale canon of art history; to – frankly – inspire.

“I did it for exactly five years (others did much longer) and so I’m sad. I feel this like a loss. I’ll miss it, a lot. But I learned about so many brilliant female artists (and some of their work sold through the column), and I hope I did some good.”

He said that he had been told by Dennen that he could still write online but that he fee would be cut, saying:”I don’t believe online copy is worth any less money than paper copy.”

Dennen’s first issue as editor of Tatler will be the July issue, on sale in June.

Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hockley

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

8 − six =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. National newspaper ABCs: Metro climbs above The Sun's total circulation as Mirror and Telegraph titles post double-digit drops National newspaper ABCs: Metro climbs above The Sun's total circulation as Mirror and Telegraph titles post double-digit drops
  2. Murdoch MacLennan steps down from deputy chairman role at Telegraph Media Group
  3. The Sun promotes former head of showbiz Dan Wootton to executive editor The Sun promotes former head of showbiz Dan Wootton to executive editor
  4. National Geographic editor admits US title's coverage was 'racist' in the past National Geographic editor admits US title's coverage was 'racist' in the past
  5. IPSO says publishers 'must take care' over accuracy of breaking news stories as Mail Online article on phantom Oxford Circus terror attack ruled inaccurate IPSO says publishers 'must take care' over accuracy of breaking news stories as Mail Online article on phantom Oxford Circus terror attack ruled inaccurate

Latest Jobs

'Panama Papers' firm Mossack-Fonseca cites 'media campaign' in decision to close down
CLOSE

Press Gazette Daily:

Sign up to receive our essential email briefing

CLOSE