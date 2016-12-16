All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
December 16, 2016

New Statesman trumpets rare 'liberal media' success with growing print circulation and web traffic

By Jasper Cox Twitter
trump

The New Statesman says its print circulation has risen a to 35-year high of 35,000 and that its online traffic rose to a record 4m unique users in the EU referendum month of June.

Editor Jason Cowley said: “While much of the liberal media has been struggling to survive in a declining market dominated by powerful media groups, the New Statesman has not merely held its position but expanded dramatically.

“We have succeeded by returning to the founding mission of the magazine, which was to create a high-class weekly review of politics and literature, beholden to no one political party.

“Today’s record figures are the result of a relentless commitment to quality, sceptical and unpredictable politics, innovative special issues (such as guest edits), investment in emerging talent, and a smart digital strategy. This is the best possible platform from which to cover these momentous new times.”

The title points to recent innovations such as weekly podcasts and a daily politics mail.

Deputy editor Helen Lewis, and digital editor Serena Kutchinsky are leading a digital expansion of the brand, focusing on further raising traffic, launching new microsites and newsletters, and increasing global readership.

The New Statesman’s last ABC for 2015 was 33,395 (68 per cent actively purchased).

New Statesman, like Press Gazette, is part of the Progressive media group.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

two × four =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Photographer wins 'David and Goliath' copyright battle against giant picture agency Alamy Photographer wins 'David and Goliath' copyright battle against giant picture agency Alamy
  2. No sign of post Brexit vote 'boom' for Express staff who see tenth year without a pay rise No sign of post Brexit vote 'boom' for Express staff who see tenth year without a pay rise
  3. Surveillance court set to rule that Cleveland Police unlawfully targeted journalists' sources Surveillance court set to rule that Cleveland Police unlawfully targeted journalists' sources
  4. November ABCs: Record month for Independent online, Observer manages to grow print sale November ABCs: Record month for Independent online, Observer manages to grow print sale
  5. Fool if you think it's over: Doug Wills on how the Standard found a future for quality journalism in print Fool if you think it's over: Doug Wills on how the Standard found a future for quality journalism in print

Latest Jobs

Charity which helps minorities get into journalism facing closure threat after government funding cuts
CLOSE

Jobs4Journalists

Sign up for journalism job alerts

CLOSE