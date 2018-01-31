New Scientist appoints Guardian journalist Emily Wilson as first ever female editor

Guardian assistant editor Emily Wilson has been named as the new editor of the New Scientist, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the title’s 62-year history.

Wilson was editor in chief at the Guardian’s Australian operation in Sydney and has held senior roles across the branch including as features editor and G1 magazine editor.

Wilson is currently responsible for the Guardian’s global stories, including science, environment, health and tech, as well as its philanthropically-funded editorial projects.

Wilson said: “Science and technology have never been more important, and the need to understand what is going on in the world of science becomes ever more central to people’s lives.

“I think that this represents a huge opportunity for New Scientist, and I can’t wait to be part of the next chapter in its story.”

Wilson, the New Scientist’s 11th editor, replaces Sumit Paul-Choudhury who has been appointed to the role of strategy director at the New Scientist.

New Scientist magazine has a worldwide print and digital circulation of 124,623, according to ABC figures to the end of 2016 and claims an audience of more than 7.5m on its digital and social media channels.

Picture: David Levene/Guardian