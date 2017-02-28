All Sections

February 28, 2017

New political editors appointed at the Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph have appointed new political editors.

Jason Groves is now the Mail’s top politics writer and Gordon Rayner is taking on the role at the Telegraph.

Jon Stevens has also been named as the Mail’s deputy political editor.

Former Telegraph chief reporter Rayner was one of the Telegraph journalists who broke the story of the MPs’ expenses scandal.

Daily Telegraph editor Chris Evans said: “Gordon is an exceptional journalist who has been integral to the success of The Telegraph for many years.

“He has broken a series of agenda-setting scoops as chief reporter and I’m delighted he will be bringing that wealth of experience to Westminster as political editor.”

Groves was formerly the political editor of Plymouth’s Western Morning News. He spent three years at the Sunday Express, including a year as political editor, before leaving to join the Mail in 2009.

Groves took over as interim political editor in 2015 after James Chapman left to become director of communications for then chancellor George Osborne. The role was made permanent this month.

Evening Standard political editor Joe Murphy said of Groves’ appointment: “Very pleased that the quizzically raised eyebrow of [Jason Groves] will now serve the nation as political editor of the Daily Mail.”

Congratulating Stevens, Groves said he was “a star in the making”.

