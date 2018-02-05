New Oldham Chronicle website to go live on Valentine's Day with former staffer leading breaking news coverage

The Odlham Chronicle will publish again on Valentine’s Day, its new owners have announced.

The former daily regional newspaper will return as an online-only title from 10am on February 14. The paper closed in August last year former owners Hirst, Kidd and Rennie went into sudden administration.

New owners Credible Media, which owns Oldham local radio station Revolution 96.2, bought the title in October and have since launched two quarterly magazines.

Revolution managing director Matt Ramsbottom said: “Everyone has worked hard to get the Oldham Chronicle brand publishing local news again online. With the love the readers have for the Chronicle, Valentine’s day is fitting to relaunch the website and social media platforms.”

Journalist Simon Smedley is the latest former staffer to join the team on the new Chronicle. He spent five years with the paper before its closure and now will now lead breaking news coverage.

“It was a devastating blow what happened to the Chronicle so unexpectedly”, said Smedley.

“But we’re back now, and I can’t wait to help feed the hunger there is out there for news and sport in our town. There’s lots of terrific things going on in and around Oldham, and I hope the people of the town will get right behind the much-anticipated return of the Chronicle.”

The new Chronicle website is a free to access. The newsdesk email address is news@oldham-chronicle.co.uk and phone number is 0161 621 6500.