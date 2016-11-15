New look for Mirror website on mobile-friendly platform which is said to be twice as fast

Trinity Mirror unveiled a new look for its Mirror.co.uk website on a new technological platform.

The site is said to be faster than its predecessor and more adaptable to different screen sizes (with a strong emphasis on mobile users).

Article pages are said to load twice as fast on the new site, which Trinity Mirror said will have a big impact on the effectiveness of live blogs.

The new platform is also said to make advertising more visible.

Trinity Mirror digital product director Chris Russell said: “The new design really focuses in on user experience, making content quicker and easier to access.

“As our audience continues to grow we know how important it is to keep improving user experience, encouraging readers to consume more news on our site and return more often.”

New websites are also being rolled out across Trinity Mirror’s network of regional newspaper titles. The websites of the Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo and Newcastle Chronicle are already on the new platform.

The Mirror is the UK’s third most popular national newspaper website, according to ABC, attracting an average of 4.9m unique browsers per day in September (up 26 per cent year on year).

The Sun is closing the gap on its red-top rival since dropping its online paywall last November. It attracted 2.9m unique browsers per day in September, up 162 per cent year on year.