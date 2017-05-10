All Sections

May 10, 2017

Senior editorial executives Neil Benson and Pete Picton to leave Trinity Mirror

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Neil Benson is stepping down after 24 years with Trinity Mirror, including 16 as editorial director of its regional newspapers.

Mirror Online editorial director Pete Picton has also announced his departure from the news publisher.

Benson, who has spent 43 years in the news media industry, will remain with Trinity Mirror as group executive editor until the end of the year.

“I feel now is the right time to hand over the reins,” he said.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate to work with a hugely talented team, who I know will continue to tackle the challenges facing the industry with enormous commitment and skill.”

Benson’s departure means Alan Edmunds will replace him as editorial director regionals while David Higgerson is promoted to digital editorial strategy director, with responsibilities across the group.

Both begin their new roles on 1 June.

Ben Rankin, currently editor of Mirror Online, will take over from Picton.

Mirror editor-in-chief Lloyd Embley said: “I would like to thank Neil and Pete for everything they have done for Trinity Mirror. They have both been at the heart of the great strides we have made in recent years.

“These are incredibly well-deserved promotions for Alan, David and Ben and I wish all three every success in their new roles.”

 

Picture: Trinity Mirror

