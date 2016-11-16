NCTJ students sit new compulsory ethics exam: Can you answer questions from mock test?

Students at the City of Liverpool College and News Associates London were the first to sit a new mandatory test on newspaper and magazine regulation as part of their NCTJ training.

The online multiple choice test based on the Editors’ Code of Practice is obligatory for all those on an National Council for the Training of Journalists course except for those studying broadcasting who sit a test on the Ofcom code.

Some 19 News Associates students and 12 Liverpool College students took the exam.

Here are two questions from the mock tests:

Q: A man who narrowly survived death in an aircraft crash is being treated in hospital. His family invite you to come at visiting time and interview him. He has agreed to talk to you. What should you do?

A) Seek permission to enter the hospital from a responsible executive.

B) Go straight in with the family.

C) Talk to the man in a corridor, not on the ward.

D) Tell the ward’s nurse what you are going to do as you go to the man’s bed.

Q: Your local MP has campaigned vigorously for tougher penalties on people who drive while using a mobile phone calling for prison sentences for repeat offenders. You are in court and see the MP in the public gallery. His wife is being prosecuted for a third time for using a mobile phone while driving. Can you link the MP to the case?

A) Yes. There is nothing to prohibit you linking relatives to those convicted of crime.

B) No. It will cause the MP great embarrassment.

C) Yes. This is a relevant fact because of the MP’s campaign against people driving while using a mobile phone.

D) No. You cannot link relatives with people convicted of crime.

Click here to see the answers.