NCTJ opens Journalists at Work survey four years early owing to 'speed of change' in news industry

The UK’s national journalism training body has brought forward its ten-yearly survey into the state of the journalism “due to the speed of change” in the industry in recent years.

Journalists are asked to respond to the Journalists at Work survey, run by The National Council for the Training of Journalists, which is now open – four years ahead of schedule.

The “major” survey will be used to inform the NCTJ’s work on qualifications, training and diversity as well as offering insight into the state of the journalism labour market in the UK.

It will update previous reports in 2002 and 2012.

The 2012 report received more than 1,000 contributions from journalists.

Its findings included concerns that social class still affects the likelihood of someone entering the profession and that there was a “slight reduction” of working journalists compared to the previous decade.

Ian Hargreaves, professor of digital economy at Cardiff University, is advising the NCTJ. Mark Spilsbury is its research consultant and NCTJ chief executive Joanne Butcher is overseeing the project.

Hargreaves said: “We waited ten years to update the original 2002 journalists at work research and there had been dramatic changes to journalism in that decade.

“I’m delighted the NCTJ has decided, due to the speed of change, to bring forward its plans and to invest in a major update of the research now.”

The NCTJ say results of the new survey will be presented at a seminar this summer.

Take the survey here.