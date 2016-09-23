NCTJ hosts two-day conference on journalism skills in Portsmouth

Masterclasses in data and mobile journalism along with discussions on digital reporting from the court room and media ethics will feature at this year’s NCTJ Journalism Skills Conference.

The two-day event will run on 24 and 25 November and will be co-hosted by NCTJ-accredited course providers the University of Portsmouth and Highbury College, Portsmouth.

Also on 24 November will be the NCTJ Awards for Excellence, where top performing apprentices, students, trainees and course-providers will be awarded for their work.

The ceremony and gala dinner will be held at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport.

Joanne Butcher, NCTJ chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to be holding the Journalism Skills Conference at two of our best performing centres.

“The conference is a fantastic opportunity to explore new technologies and discuss the ever-evolving skillsets journalists need to succeed in the industry.”

Topics for debate at the conference will include how the accreditation standard should evolve to reflect the radical changes made to the structure and content in the Diploma in Journalism.

Delegates will stay at the Ibis Portsmouth hotel and be offered a tour of the HMS Alliance.

Booking is now open.