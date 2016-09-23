All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 23, 2016

NCTJ hosts two-day conference on journalism skills in Portsmouth

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
nctj

Masterclasses in data and mobile journalism along with discussions on digital reporting from the court room and media ethics will feature at this year’s NCTJ Journalism Skills Conference.

The two-day event will run on 24 and 25 November and will be co-hosted by NCTJ-accredited course providers the University of Portsmouth and Highbury College, Portsmouth.

Also on 24 November will be the NCTJ Awards for Excellence, where top performing apprentices, students, trainees and course-providers will be awarded for their work.

The ceremony and gala dinner will be held at the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport.

Joanne Butcher, NCTJ chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to be holding the Journalism Skills Conference at two of our best performing centres.

“The conference is a fantastic opportunity to explore new technologies and discuss the ever-evolving skillsets journalists need to succeed in the industry.”

Topics for debate at the conference will include how the accreditation standard should evolve to reflect the radical changes made to the structure and content in the Diploma in Journalism.

Delegates will stay at the Ibis Portsmouth hotel and be offered a tour of the HMS Alliance.

Booking is now open.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × two =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Time for journalists to change the way they talk about Corbyn says LBC and BBC Newsnight host James O'Brien Time for journalists to change the way they talk about Corbyn says LBC and BBC Newsnight host James O'Brien
  2. Jeremy Paxman on BBC's 'clever' people who spiked Newsnight's Savile scoop without a 'confrontation' Jeremy Paxman on BBC's 'clever' people who spiked Newsnight's Savile scoop without a 'confrontation'
  3. Martin Bashir returns to BBC News as religious affairs correspondent Martin Bashir returns to BBC News as religious affairs correspondent
  4. UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online) UK newspapers ranked by total readership (print and online)
  5. Rupert Murdoch's News Corp completes Wireless Group takeover Rupert Murdoch's News Corp completes Wireless Group takeover

Latest Jobs

BBC Wildlife Magazine editor: Columnist Chris Packham wrong to write of countryside 'nasty brigade'
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Enter by 30 September 2016

CLOSE