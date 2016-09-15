National press ABCs for August 2016: Daily Star slips back month-on-month after price rise

The Daily Star remained the biggest circulation riser year on year in August despite increasing its cover price by 10p to 30p.

The Richard Desmond-owned title was up 18.5 per cent year on year to an average daily circulation of 493,729.

However the price rise saw it drop 4.5 per cent month on month, a steeper fall than The Sun (down 0.7 per cent) and the Daily Mirror (down 0.1 per cent).

The other big year-on-year rises were for The Times (up 13 per cent thanks to an increase in free bulk distribution) and the i (up 5.5 per cent, helped by the demise in April of sister title The Independent).

The Daily Star Sunday (which saw its price price rise from 50p to 90p in July) was up 15.5 per cent year on year, but fell back 10 per cent compared with July.

National press ABC circulation figures for August 2016 (source ABC)