All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
September 15, 2016

National press ABCs for August 2016: Daily Star slips back month-on-month after price rise

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Daily Star remained the biggest circulation riser year on year in August despite increasing its cover price by 10p to 30p.

The Richard Desmond-owned title was up 18.5 per cent year on year to an average daily circulation of 493,729.

However the price rise saw it drop 4.5 per cent month on month, a steeper fall than The Sun (down 0.7 per cent) and the Daily Mirror (down 0.1 per cent).

The other big year-on-year rises were for The Times (up 13 per cent thanks to an increase in free bulk distribution) and the i (up 5.5 per cent, helped by the demise in April of sister title The Independent).

The Daily Star Sunday (which saw its price price rise from 50p to 90p in July) was up 15.5 per cent year on year, but fell back 10 per cent compared with July.

National press ABC circulation figures for August 2016 (source ABC)

Title Avg circulation % change month on month % change year on year Bulks
The Sun 1,722,145 -0.66 -7.7 97,570
Daily Mail 1,538,618 -0.83 -5.41 76,370
The Sun on Sunday 1,476,370 0.31 -4.41 100,933
The Mail on Sunday 1,343,394 -0.91 -6.22 69,336
Metro (free) 1,320,924 -1.86 -0.87
London Evening Standard (free) 858,504 -6.24 0.3
Daily Mirror 772,330 -0.11 -11.43 45,000
The Sunday Times 767,016 -1.05 0.24 73,385
Sunday Mirror 693,144 -0.21 -16.05 45,000
Daily Star 493,729 -4.47 18.46
The Daily Telegraph 462,899 -5.23 -4.22 21,111
The Times 443,361 -1.67 12.96 74,985
Daily Express 412,067 -2.46 -4.26
The Sunday Telegraph 372,272 -1.67 0.42 25,087
Sunday Express 360,435 -3.57 -4.79
Daily Star – Sunday 302,009 -9.96 15.52
i 291,359 -2.05 5.52 68,951
Sunday People 271,157 0.26 -12.53 7,000
Financial Times 189,251 -2.79 -5.83 20,716
Sunday Mail 183,532 2.76 -12.64 3,844
The Observer 181,835 -6.25 -2.84
Daily Record 168,999 1.45 -11.22 4,970
The Guardian 157,317 -5.51 -4.82
Sunday Post 151,462 0.57 -20.61
City AM (free) 91,372 -1.95 -7.74

No related posts.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 + 3 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Hacked Off and IPSO trade blows over Moses' claim regulator has forced 18 front-page corrections Hacked Off and IPSO trade blows over Moses' claim regulator has forced 18 front-page corrections
  2. Fake BBC News website set up to carry Charlie Hebdo attack conspiracy theories Fake BBC News website set up to carry Charlie Hebdo attack conspiracy theories
  3. New weekly newspaper for the City of London aims to fill the news gap in UK journalism's spiritual home New weekly newspaper for the City of London aims to fill the news gap in UK journalism's spiritual home
  4. Former News of the World editor Colin Myler and lawyer Tom Crone found in contempt of Parliament for misleading phone-hacking evidence Former News of the World editor Colin Myler and lawyer Tom Crone found in contempt of Parliament for misleading phone-hacking evidence
  5. Scottish news website's Twitter account suspended amid row with Daily Express journalist Scottish news website's Twitter account suspended amid row with Daily Express journalist

Latest Jobs

IPSO: Express and OK! breached privacy of Prince George with photos of the toddler on a police motorbike
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards

Open For Entries Now

Enter by 30 September 2016

CLOSE