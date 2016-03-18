National press ABCs: Cut-price Star closes on Mirror, bulks grow Times, Indy bows out at 39,000 sales

The 20p Daily Star is closing the gap on the 60p Daily Mirror.

In February sales of the Daily Mirror dropped 14 per cent year on year to 791,839 (the biggest year-on-year drop of any daily title).

Meanwhile the cut-price Daily Star rose 11.1 per cent year on year to 472,936.

The Daily Star Sunday, currently selling at a discount for 50p, rose 13 per cent year on year to 298,625.

The only other paid-for national newspaper to grow sales year on year was The Times, up 3.5 per cent year on year to 402,752 (however it was helped by the fact it has doubled its freebie bulk copies compared with a year ago to 44,493).

Free titles Metro and the London Evening Standard both slightly grew their circulations year on year.

The Independent, which is set to close next week, had an average sale of 54,187 (of which 15,346 were free bulks).