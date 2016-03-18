All Sections


March 18, 2016

National press ABCs: Cut-price Star closes on Mirror, bulks grow Times, Indy bows out at 39,000 sales

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
The 20p Daily Star is closing the gap on the 60p Daily Mirror.
 
In February sales of the Daily Mirror dropped 14 per cent year on year to 791,839 (the biggest year-on-year drop of any daily title).
 
Meanwhile the cut-price Daily Star rose 11.1 per cent year on year to 472,936.
 
The Daily Star Sunday, currently selling at a discount for 50p, rose 13 per cent year on year to 298,625.
 
The only other paid-for national newspaper to grow sales year on year was The Times, up 3.5 per cent year on year to 402,752 (however it was helped by the fact it has doubled its freebie bulk copies compared with a year ago to 44,493).
 
Free titles Metro and the London Evening Standard both slightly grew their circulations year on year.
 
The Independent, which is set to close next week, had an average sale of 54,187 (of which 15,346 were free bulks).
 
Product Feb-16 MoM% YoY% Multiple Sales
The Sun 1,741,838 -2.53 -5.45 55,900
Daily Mail 1,562,361 -1.71 -4.31 73,321
The Sun on Sunday 1,412,453 -5.03 -5.2 58,889
The Mail on Sunday 1,381,077 -0.5 -4.77 66,596
Metro (Associated Newspapers) UK Group 1,347,505 -0.04 0.16  
London Evening Standard 902,005 0.4 2.14  
Daily Mirror 791,839 -2.14 -10.67 44,998
The Sunday Times 766,001 -0.57 -2.68 37,495
Sunday Mirror 732,356 -2.23 -13.93 45,000
The Daily Telegraph 472,936 0.19 -1.46 5,358
Daily Star 472,869 0.53 11.1  
Daily Express 413,140 1.09 -7.83  
The Times 402,752 -0.35 3.52 44,493
Sunday Express 367,114 -0.69 -6.19  
The Sunday Telegraph 356,975 0.54 -4.15 4,932
Independent Group 323,815 -0.99 -4.08 81,712
Daily Star – Sunday 298,625 -0.17 12.96  
Sunday People 282,519 0.96 -15.68 7,000
i 269,628 -0.82 -3.16 66,366
Financial Times 195,515 -1.37 -7.12 21,772
Sunday Mail 188,569 -3.38 -14.05 3,810
The Observer 183,595 0.21 -6.28  
Daily Record 174,525 -1.34 -13.55 4,969
Sunday Post 162,297 -0.45 -12.2  
The Guardian 161,152 -1.83 -8.5  
City AM 97,974 0.74 -9.33  
Independent on Sunday 90,248 -1.52 -5.9 48,577
The Independent 54,187 -1.82 -8.4 15,346

 

