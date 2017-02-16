All Sections

February 16, 2017

National newspaper print ABCs for Jan 2017: Observer up year on year, The Sun is fastest riser month on month

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Observer was the only national newspaper to grow its print sale year on year in January, up 1.4 per cent to 185,752.

The Times, Sunday Times, Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph all increased their circulations with the help of free bulk copies distributed at places like hotels and airports.

Timeline

Even without the help of the free bulk copies, the upmarket ‘broadsheet’ end of the newspaper market is out-performing the faster declining tabloids.

The Times is now just 21,000 copies behind the Daily Telegraph. In terms of paid-for print sales the gap is more like 60,000.

The Sun put in the best month on month performance, up 3.4 per cent compared with the slower month of December, helped by the popular annual £9.50 holidays promotion.

The Sunday Mirror was the biggest faller, dropping 16 per cent year on year to an average circulation of 629,277. At £1.40 it is 50p more expensive than the Daily Star Sunday and 40p more than The Sun on Sunday.

There was better news online with every newspaper except the Telegraph up year on year in January.

UK national newspaper print circulations for January ABC (source: ABC)

Title Jan-17 MoM% YoY% Bulks
The Sun 1,666,715 3.43 -6.74 97,766
Daily Mail 1,511,357 1.35 -4.91 66,684
Metro (free) 1,476,956 0.1 9.56
The Sun on Sunday 1,375,539 -0.54 -7.51 95,704
The Mail on Sunday 1,257,984 -2.04 -9.37 54,132
London Evening Standard (free) 887,253 4.64 -1.24
The Sunday Times 792,324 0.01 2.85 83,237
Daily Mirror 724,888 1.11 -10.41 34,000
Sunday Mirror 629,277 1.36 -15.99 34,000
The Daily Telegraph 472,258 2.65 0.05 41,868
The Times 451,261 1.14 11.66 79,790
Daily Star 443,452 0.68 -5.72
Daily Express 392,526 0.23 -3.96
The Sunday Telegraph 359,400 0.03 1.23 30,215
Sunday Express 335,772 0.15 -9.17
i 266,768 1.02 -1.87 56,284
Daily Star – Sunday 256,801 -0.38 -14.16
Sunday People 240,846 0.62 -13.93 7,000
Financial Times 188,924 -2.22 -4.7 20,802
The Observer 185,752 1.98 1.39
Sunday Mail 168,164 -2.52 -13.84
The Guardian 156,756 -2.69 -4.51
Daily Record 155,772 -2.98 -11.94
Sunday Post 143,169 0.21 -12.19
City AM (free) 90,319 -0.65 -7.14

