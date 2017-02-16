National newspaper print ABCs for Jan 2017: Observer up year on year, The Sun is fastest riser month on month

The Observer was the only national newspaper to grow its print sale year on year in January, up 1.4 per cent to 185,752.

The Times, Sunday Times, Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph all increased their circulations with the help of free bulk copies distributed at places like hotels and airports.

Even without the help of the free bulk copies, the upmarket ‘broadsheet’ end of the newspaper market is out-performing the faster declining tabloids.

The Times is now just 21,000 copies behind the Daily Telegraph. In terms of paid-for print sales the gap is more like 60,000.

The Sun put in the best month on month performance, up 3.4 per cent compared with the slower month of December, helped by the popular annual £9.50 holidays promotion.

The Sunday Mirror was the biggest faller, dropping 16 per cent year on year to an average circulation of 629,277. At £1.40 it is 50p more expensive than the Daily Star Sunday and 40p more than The Sun on Sunday.

There was better news online with every newspaper except the Telegraph up year on year in January.

UK national newspaper print circulations for January ABC (source: ABC)