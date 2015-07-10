All Sections

July 10, 2015

National newspaper ABCs, June 2015: Most tabloids suffer double digit declines, Sun reclaims Sunday top-spot

By William Turvill Twitter

Every tabloid newspaper aside from the Mail titles recorded a double-digit year-on-year circulation decline last month, according to ABC figures.

But June saw The Sun on Sunday reclaim its position, from The Mail on Sunday, as the UK newspaper with the biggest Sunday circulation.

The Times was down 1 per cent year on year to 389,409, meaning it has been the best performing newspaper every month so far this year.

The Financial Times, down 3 per cent to 214,256, was the second best performing, followed by the i, down 4 per cent to 274,556.

The Sunday People was the worst performing national newspaper in June, down 14 per cent to 316,320.

On reclaiming the top-spot in her market, Sun on Sunday editor Victoria Newton said in a statement: "The Sun on Sunday remains the market leader on Sundays. When it comes to journalism, whether it is serious news such as in the aftermath of the Tunisia massacre, celebrity revelations, or sports reporting, we continue to outperform our competitors." 

The Sun on Sunday's year-on-year circulation fell by 10 per cent, compared with The Mail on Sunday's 6 per cent. But the News UK title saw its circulation fall by 0.19 per cent on May, compared with the MoS's 4 per cent.

Average daily newspaper circulations, June 2015


Newspaper Average circulation, June 2015 Year-on-year % change Bulks
Daily Mirror 855,987 -10.71 45,000
Daily Record 191,042 -10.68 4,964
Daily Star 416,379 -10.83
The Sun 1,818,935 -10.56
Daily Express 432,565 -9.83
Daily Mail 1,626,846 -2.79 78,354
The Daily Telegraph 489,739 -4.83
Financial Times 214,256 -2.85 22,906
The Guardian 171,218 -7.61
i 274,556 -4.12 68,928
The Independent 57,930 -8.78 16,073
The Times 389,409 -1.05 20,841

Average Sunday newspaper circulations, June 2015

Newspaper Average circulation, June 2015 Year-on-year % change Bulks
Daily Star – Sunday 257,859 -12.57
The Sun on Sunday 1,466,439 -10.31
Sunday Mail 207,678 -12.61 3,834
Sunday Mirror 815,766 -11.57 45,000
Sunday People 316,320 -14.35
The Mail on Sunday 1,434,018 -6.19 71,501
Sunday Express 376,509 -9.95
Sunday Post 191,140 -11.79
Independent on Sunday 97,218 -2.88 52,386
The Observer 189,279 -8.56
The Sunday Telegraph 374,617 -7.78
The Sunday Times 764,562 -6.28 11,209

 

