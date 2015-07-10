National newspaper ABCs, June 2015: Most tabloids suffer double digit declines, Sun reclaims Sunday top-spot

Every tabloid newspaper aside from the Mail titles recorded a double-digit year-on-year circulation decline last month, according to ABC figures.

But June saw The Sun on Sunday reclaim its position, from The Mail on Sunday, as the UK newspaper with the biggest Sunday circulation.

The Times was down 1 per cent year on year to 389,409, meaning it has been the best performing newspaper every month so far this year.

The Financial Times, down 3 per cent to 214,256, was the second best performing, followed by the i, down 4 per cent to 274,556.

The Sunday People was the worst performing national newspaper in June, down 14 per cent to 316,320.

On reclaiming the top-spot in her market, Sun on Sunday editor Victoria Newton said in a statement: "The Sun on Sunday remains the market leader on Sundays. When it comes to journalism, whether it is serious news such as in the aftermath of the Tunisia massacre, celebrity revelations, or sports reporting, we continue to outperform our competitors."

The Sun on Sunday's year-on-year circulation fell by 10 per cent, compared with The Mail on Sunday's 6 per cent. But the News UK title saw its circulation fall by 0.19 per cent on May, compared with the MoS's 4 per cent.

Average daily newspaper circulations, June 2015

Newspaper Average circulation, June 2015 Year-on-year % change Bulks Daily Mirror 855,987 -10.71 45,000 Daily Record 191,042 -10.68 4,964 Daily Star 416,379 -10.83 – The Sun 1,818,935 -10.56 – Daily Express 432,565 -9.83 – Daily Mail 1,626,846 -2.79 78,354 The Daily Telegraph 489,739 -4.83 – Financial Times 214,256 -2.85 22,906 The Guardian 171,218 -7.61 – i 274,556 -4.12 68,928 The Independent 57,930 -8.78 16,073 The Times 389,409 -1.05 20,841



Average Sunday newspaper circulations, June 2015