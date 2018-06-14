National newspaper ABCs: Industry-wide circulation decline continues as Metro and Sun top the table

The Metro has climbed ahead of the Sun’s print circulation for the second time as an industry-wide decline in national newspapers continues, according to the latest ABC figures.
The free newspaper distributed 1,476,169 copies in May, down 0.24 per cent – the smallest fall of any national title.
The Sun fell 6.49 per cent to a circulation of 1,473,773. Its website has grown by 11.68 to 5,511,648 daily average unique browsers.
The Daily Mail remains in third place, with a circulation of 1,277,409 after a year-on-year drop of 11.49, which a spokesperson for the newspaper said showed retail sales had been unaffected by the decision in December to stop multiple copy sales, otherwise known as “bulks”.
Roland Agambar, chief marketing officer at Mail Newspapers, said: “The Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday’s high-quality editorial content supported by a leading marketing and loyalty programme continues to attract loyal readers, so it’s no surprise that they continue to outperform the market and put more money into retailers’ tills than any of their competitor titles.”
The Telegraph has once again seen its circulation drop by a fifth year-on-year – the biggest fall of any national newspaper – to 376,650, but attributes this to its decision to end bulk sales in January.
UK national newspaper print circulation figures for May 2018 (source: ABC):
|Publication
|Total circulation May 2018
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,476,169
|-0.24
|The Sun
|1,473,773
|-6.49
|117,701
|Daily Mail
|1,277,409
|-11.49
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,272,592
|-5.58
|118,217
|The Mail on Sunday
|1,110,637
|-10.42
|London Evening Standard FREE
|895,329
|-0.89
|The Sunday Times
|772,509
|-3.79
|84,450
|Daily Mirror
|564,251
|-12.68
|Sunday Mirror
|492,435
|-12.53
|The Times
|431,053
|-5.66
|90,960
|The Daily Telegraph
|376,650
|-21.41
|Daily Star
|370,640
|-13.68
|Daily Express
|340,613
|-10.77
|Sunday Express
|314,985
|-6.01
|The Sunday Telegraph
|303,416
|-14.65
|i
|251,793
|-5.73
|59,784
|Daily Star – Sunday
|223,741
|-9.82
|Sunday People
|191,318
|-14.55
|Financial Times
|181,311
|-7.1
|30,013
|The Observer
|170,775
|-3.88
|The Guardian
|140,778
|-8.09
|Sunday Mail
|135,197
|-14.07
|Daily Record
|129,151
|-12.49
|Sunday Post
|116,986
|-14.23
|538
|City AM FREE
|87,170
|-4.1
UK news websites daily average unique browsers (source: ABC):
|Website
|Daily Avg. Unique Browsers (May 2018)
|Year-on-year % change
|Mail Online
|12,846,752
|-16.39
|Trinity Mirror Group – Digital
|8,652,070
|-13.11
|The Sun
|5,511,648
|11.68
|Metro
|1,804,194
|-20.63
Picture: Reuters/Luke MacGregor