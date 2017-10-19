asd2
The Times and Daily Telegraph were the only paid-for UK newspapers to increase circulation in September.
But in both cases the headline circulation rise was due to an increase in ‘bulks’ – copies which are distributed at locations like hotels and airports and which are free to the reader.
Trinity Mirror’s national titles – the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, People and Sunday Mail – were among the biggest fallers year on year. The company said this was partly due to reduced foreign circulation and cutting back on bulk freebies.
Free daily Metro continues to increase its distribution (up 9.8 per cent year on year) and it looks set to overtake The Sun as the UK daily newspaper with the biggest print run.
|Title
|Sep-17
|MoM%
|YoY%
|Bulks
|The Sun
|1,544,304
|-1.28
|-8.98
|117,823
|Metro (free)
|1,472,975
|1.58
|9.8
|Daily Mail
|1,404,811
|-1.66
|-7.59
|63,440
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,322,204
|-1.63
|-9.31
|117,581
|The Mail on Sunday
|1,202,961
|-1.73
|-9.46
|60,269
|London Evening Standard (free)
|884,728
|4.08
|-0.68
|The Sunday Times
|759,487
|0.16
|-1.7
|90,248
|Daily Mirror
|617,730
|-1.41
|-19.54
|Sunday Mirror
|535,507
|-0.5
|-22.63
|The Daily Telegraph
|469,436
|-1.48
|2.44
|68,462
|The Times
|446,463
|-0.46
|1.46
|95,249
|Daily Star
|415,979
|-1.78
|-12.59
|425
|Daily Express
|374,013
|-0.9
|-6.94
|The Sunday Telegraph
|345,930
|-1.17
|-5.01
|33,995
|Sunday Express
|323,175
|-3.3
|-8.08
|i
|265,949
|-1.45
|-8.38
|61,801
|Daily Star – Sunday
|253,592
|-1.96
|-11.09
|Sunday People
|208,702
|-2.32
|-21.47
|Financial Times
|190,265
|3.46
|-1.7
|25,875
|The Observer
|176,474
|-0.55
|-3.37
|Sunday Mail
|151,366
|-3
|-15.89
|The Guardian
|147,370
|0.87
|-6.55
|Daily Record
|141,497
|-2.77
|-14.35
|Sunday Post
|133,115
|-0.8
|-9.71
|538
|City AM (free)
|90,791
|0.45
|-0.28
1 thought on “National newspaper ABCs: Bulks helped Times and Daily Telegraph boost print circulations in September”
However many copies they may print, Metro, City AM and the London Evening Standard remain neither national nor daily.