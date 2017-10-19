All Sections


October 19, 2017

National newspaper ABCs: Bulks helped Times and Daily Telegraph boost print circulations in September

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
asd2

The Times and Daily Telegraph were the only paid-for UK newspapers to increase circulation in September.

But in both cases the headline circulation rise was due to an increase in ‘bulks’ – copies which are distributed at locations like hotels and airports and which are free to the reader.

Trinity Mirror’s national titles – the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, People and Sunday Mail – were among the biggest fallers year on year. The company said this was partly due to reduced foreign circulation and cutting back on bulk freebies.

Free daily Metro continues to increase its distribution (up 9.8 per cent year on year) and it looks set to overtake The Sun as the UK daily newspaper with the biggest print run.

Title Sep-17 MoM% YoY% Bulks
The Sun 1,544,304 -1.28 -8.98 117,823
Metro (free) 1,472,975 1.58 9.8
Daily Mail 1,404,811 -1.66 -7.59 63,440
The Sun on Sunday 1,322,204 -1.63 -9.31 117,581
The Mail on Sunday 1,202,961 -1.73 -9.46 60,269
London Evening Standard (free) 884,728 4.08 -0.68
The Sunday Times 759,487 0.16 -1.7 90,248
Daily Mirror 617,730 -1.41 -19.54
Sunday Mirror 535,507 -0.5 -22.63
The Daily Telegraph 469,436 -1.48 2.44 68,462
The Times 446,463 -0.46 1.46 95,249
Daily Star 415,979 -1.78 -12.59 425
Daily Express 374,013 -0.9 -6.94
The Sunday Telegraph 345,930 -1.17 -5.01 33,995
Sunday Express 323,175 -3.3 -8.08
i 265,949 -1.45 -8.38 61,801
Daily Star – Sunday 253,592 -1.96 -11.09
Sunday People 208,702 -2.32 -21.47
Financial Times 190,265 3.46 -1.7 25,875
The Observer 176,474 -0.55 -3.37
Sunday Mail 151,366 -3 -15.89
The Guardian 147,370 0.87 -6.55
Daily Record 141,497 -2.77 -14.35
Sunday Post 133,115 -0.8 -9.71 538
City AM (free) 90,791 0.45 -0.28

 

Explore these topics

