National newspaper ABCs: Bulks helped Times and Daily Telegraph boost print circulations in September

The Times and Daily Telegraph were the only paid-for UK newspapers to increase circulation in September.

But in both cases the headline circulation rise was due to an increase in ‘bulks’ – copies which are distributed at locations like hotels and airports and which are free to the reader.

Trinity Mirror’s national titles – the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, People and Sunday Mail – were among the biggest fallers year on year. The company said this was partly due to reduced foreign circulation and cutting back on bulk freebies.

Free daily Metro continues to increase its distribution (up 9.8 per cent year on year) and it looks set to overtake The Sun as the UK daily newspaper with the biggest print run.