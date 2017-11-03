All Sections

November 3, 2017

National Geographic launching new monthly magazine dedicated to Food

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

National Geographic is launching a new monthly magazine dedicated to food.

Food magazine will launch its first issue (December) on 30 November becoming the second standalone spin-off from the main National Geographic magazine since the launch of Traveller in 2010.

The new 164-page title will have an initial print run of 50,000 and will sell in the UK only priced at £3 (normally £4.30).

Maria Pieri, the magazine’s launch editor and editorial director, said: “Each and every one of us has our own unique tastes and we aim to explore the in-depth relationship we have with food.

“From origin to delivery, junk food to gourmet, food trends to trending food and wellness to wastage, we’ll aim to debunk the myths and go behind the scenes, talking to producers, suppliers, farmers, chefs, restaurateurs, nutritionists… and family cooks, too.”

“National Geographic Food will explore real food, real people and real recipes — the ones you actually make at home — while looking at our often tumultuous relationship with food through great narrative.”

Food will be published by APL Media, which also produces Traveller magazine in the UK. Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox is a majority stakeholder in National Geographic.

