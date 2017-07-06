All Sections


July 6, 2017

Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Steve McQueen announced as contributing editors for British Vogue

By Zainab Mahmood Twitter

Edward Enninful, the incoming editor-in-chief of British Vogue, has named supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss and film director Steve McQueen as contributing editors to the fashion magazine.

Former creative director of American Vogue, Grace Coddington will also join as a contributor.

Timeline

In a statement, Enninful said: “I am thrilled that Kate, Naomi, Steve and Grace are going to work with us in these new roles. As two of the biggest international style influencers and supermodels, the impact Naomi and Kate have in today’s culture is enormous.

“Being an acclaimed filmmaker and Turner Prize-winning artist, Steve will bring an increased depth to the arts within the magazine. Grace’s relationship with Vogue started at a very young age; she has become synonymous with the title and is as much loved in Britain as is she is globally.

“I am very much looking forward to working with these friends and colleagues on their ideas for upcoming issues.”

Having started her modelling career aged 15, Campbell has been on over 500 magazine covers in her career. She accompanied Enninful when he collected his OBE for services to diversity in the fashion industry (pictured top).

Discovered at age 14, Moss followed her supermodel career with a clothing line at Topshop, makeup line at Rimmel and as a previous fashion editor at British Vogue.

McQueen is an English film director, producer, screenwriter and video artist, whose film 12 Years a Slave won Best Picture at the 2014 Oscars.

Coddington has worked with British and American Vogue as both a model and contributing editor.

Enninful will take over from Alexander Shulman in August after her 25-year-long position as editor-in-chief of British Vogue. He is said to be the first male editor in the title’s history.

Last month he selected Venetia Scott as fashion director of the magazine in his first appointment since being named editor.

Picture: Reuters/Philip Toscano/Pool

