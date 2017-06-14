Murdoch MacLennan replaced as Telegraph Media Group chief executive after 13 years in role

Murdoch MacLennan has been replaced as chief executive of the Telegraph Media Group (TMG), owners of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph newspapers, after 13 years in the role.

MacLennan (pictured top left) will stay with the group, moving to the role of deputy chairman. Nick Hugh, TMG’s former chief operating officer, has taken over as chief executive.

A spokesperson said: “During the last 13 years, MacLennan has overseen the transformation of The Telegraph into one of the world’s leading digital providers of quality news and one of the most commercially successful news brands in the UK.”

In his new role as deputy chairman, MacLennan will continue his leadership role in industry organisations such as the News Media Association and the Regulatory Funding Company, which funds press regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO).

Commenting on his move, MacLennan said: “I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved at The Telegraph, and honoured to become deputy chairman of the group.

“I look forward to representing The Telegraph on a number of national and international organisations fighting for press and commercial freedom. I wish Nick well and look forward to continuing to support him and the Telegraph Media Group team in my new role.”

Aidan Barclay, TMG chairman (pictured top right), said: “I am delighted that Nick Hugh is to become chief executive. He has the ideal background and track record to build on the successful business we run today and I’m very optimistic about our future.

“I am extremely grateful to Murdoch for his work over the last 13 years. He has led The Telegraph’s transformation during a period of profound change within the media and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him.”

Hugh is said to have pushed the Telegraph’s focus on digital advertising, commerce and events after joining the publisher in January this year.

A spokesperson said Hugh “will be charged with continuing and accelerating the transformation to be a media owner with fully diversified revenues to ensure a healthy future for quality journalism”.

Said Hugh: “I’m honoured and excited to take on the role as chief executive and, with the help of the brilliant TMG team, I’m certain great times are ahead.

“I’d like to thank Murdoch for his support since I joined the company and look forward to building a great future for the business.”

Picture: Reuters/Paul Hackett