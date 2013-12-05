Murdering marine named as Sgt Alexander Wayne Blackman

A Royal Marine Commando convicted of murdering an Afghan insurgent was today named as Sgt Alexander Wayne Blackman.

Blackman was previously known only as Marine A during his court martial, however the judge Advocate General Jeff Blackett said he should be publicly named at the end of the proceedings.

Blackman appealed this decision claiming his life and the life of his family could be put at risk if his identity became known.

However, the High Court today said he should be named publicly.

The High Court also said two other commandos known only as Marines B and C should also be named.

However, their identities are being held in case their legal teams decide to take the matter to the Supreme Court.

Two other Marines who had charges dropped against them have also been told they will be named publicly, however again this has been put on hold pending a possible appeal.

Today's decision follows a hearing last week during which argument was made on behalf of the servicemen that their lives will be at "real and immediate" risk if their names are released.

During the trial of three of the servicemen at a court martial in Bulford, Wiltshire, an order prevented the names being made public.

On 8 November a court martial board found Blackman (pictured above) guilty of murdering the man in Helmand more than two years ago.

Two others, known only as Marines B and C, were acquitted. Charges against a further two Marines, referred to as D and E, were previously discontinued.

The challenge before the three judges related to a ruling by Judge Advocate General Jeff Blackett that the names of the defendants and those of Marines D and E, should be identified publicly.

Lawyers for Marine D and Marine E said in their cases no one had anticipated that the prosecution would seek to persuade the judge to lift their anonymity and they did not receive a fair hearing on the issue.

Blackman will be sentenced tomorrow for the murder.