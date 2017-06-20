Much loved Telegraph deputy picture editor Shawn Russell has died of leukemia aged 46

The Telegraph’s deputy picture editor Shawn Russell has died of leukemia aged 46.

Telegraph picture editor Matthew Fearn said: “I would like to pay tribute to my much loved friend and colleague Shawn Russell who passed away after a short but very spirited battle with leukemia.

“Shawn was without doubt the most creative picture editor I have ever worked alongside.

“Energetic, fun loving, noisy, always resilient and incredible at keeping calm under pressure. Shawn possessed all the key attributes required to keep everybody on side – reporters, subs, photographers (whom he loved) and the editor.

“The ‘big man’ was Fleet Street down to his boots – happy to admit he couldn’t envisage doing anything else. He had worked for Sport First, Action Images, the Daily and Sunday Express, the London Paper and latterly was deputy picture editor at the Telegraph.

“What a coup it was for us to get him – the journalistic equivalent of signing Joe Launchbury. The first name on your team sheet.

“He treated his diagnosis as a minor inconvenience and thrived on gallows humour while bravely undergoing two bouts of chemotherapy.

“He joked to me that he might launch a range of ‘leuk chic’ clothing which would comprise of hospital gown, crocs and a baseball cap. We laughed as there was no alternative.

“It is impossible to put into words the sense of loss many people are feeling about the death of this wonderfully effervescent man.

“RIP Shawn. I miss you dearly.”

Telegraph editor Chris Evans said: “Shawn was as popular as he was passionate about his work. His colleagues remember him as an indomitable enthusiast who would come bounding over with a set of pictures, saying: ‘This is great’. We miss him very much and we send our deepest condolences to all his friends and family.”

Russell died on Sunday 11 June. There will be a service at 3.20pm on Thursday 22 June at Scarborough Crematorium.

The family have requested no flowers at the funeral. However, donations can be made to the PSP Association, a charity that aims to improve the lives of everyone affected by Progeressive Supranuclear Palsy and Corticobasal Degeneration. The charity said to be very dear to the hearts of all members of the Russell family.