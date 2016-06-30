Mr Hyde's Joe Mackertich takes on editor's role at Shortlist magazine

Men’s magazine Shortlist has appointed Joe Mackertich, of daily email lifestyle newsletter Mr Hyde, as its new editor.

Mackertich begins his new role on 4 July and replaces Martin Robinson, who has spent five years at the helm of the free weekly.

His appointment comes after he helped to grow subscribers by 75 per cent at My Hyde, which offers a guide to London culture for men. It is also owned by Shortlist Media.

Mackertich will remain editor-in-chief of Mr Hyde, overseeing both brands.

He said taking on the editorship of Shortlist was “an absolute honour”, adding: “Martin’s done an exceptional job and building on all of his hard work will be tremendous.

“There aren’t many ‘big’ magazines left that speak to an intelligent, discerning, metropolitan male audience – I relish the opportunity to commune with these people every week.”

Mike Soutar, Shortlist Media CEO, said: “The men’s market is dynamic and changing fast. We see an amazing opportunity for Shortlist under Joe. No one understands the modern, urban, working male like he does.”