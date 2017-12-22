MPs from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee will visit Washington DC in February next year as part of its ongoing inquiry into fake news.

The visit will include a public evidence session held at the British Embassy on 8 February, where MPs will question social media and tech companies on what they are doing to tackle disinformation.

Witnesses confirmed to give evidence so far include Richard Gringras, vice-president of news at Google, Juniper Downs, global head of public policy at YouTube and Tony Maddox, executive vice president and managing director of CNN International.

Facebook and Twitter have also been invited to put forward witnesses and have said they will provide names in the New Year, according to the DCMS Committee.

Collins said: “Taking evidence in the United States will allow us to hear from senior executives at Facebook, Twitter and Google.

“It is essential that each of these companies takes the spread of disinformation on their platforms seriously and I look forward to hearing from them about what their respective companies are doing to tackle this problem.

“Travelling to the US also provides us with the opportunity to meet with relevant individuals and organisations who are conducting work that will aid the committee in its inquiry.

“I am pleased that Google have confirmed the witnesses that they will be sending, and I look forward to hearing from Facebook and Twitter regarding their witnesses shortly.”

