More than 1m copies of Evening Standard's election result editions picked up in record for daily paper

Just over one million copies of the Evening Standard were picked up on the morning after the election results, the London paper has claimed.

The figure is a record for the daily title for a general election, according to a spokesperson, and came as the Standard published four editions throughout the day to reflect the fast-changing political situation.

Since February, the paper has produced just one daily edition. It has an average daily distribution of 878,290 copies, according to ABC figures for April.

A spokesperson said: “Four editions of the paper were published throughout the day as shocks came thick and fast.

“The first included results from every London seat aside from Kensington, which was not declared until Friday evening, and brought readers the latest reaction to the Conservatives’ failure to win the majority most had predicted.

“The fourth edition led with the news that Theresa May had visited the Queen at Buckingham Palace and planned to form a new government. The Standard’s cartoonist, Adams, penned a new cartoon depicting the Prime Minister in the pocket of the DUP.”

The Standard has also claimed that more than 1.6m people visited its website for rolling news across the city’s 73 parliamentary constituencies as election results came in.

Editor George Osborne spent election night as a pundit for ITV’s results coverage, staying on until 6am despite having been due to leave at 3am. His turn earned him praise from fellow journalists on Twitter.