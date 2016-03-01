More than one in five Britons now using ad-blocking software, says report

More than one in five British adults are now using ad-blockers, with 18-24 year olds showing the biggest aversion to ads when browsing the internet, according to new figures.

The latest figures from the IAB in conjunction with YouGov reveal the growing threat that ad-blockers present to online publishers.

The AdBlocking Report revealed that 22 per cent of British adults are using ad- blocking software -a 4 per cent rise from the last figures in October 2015.

The survey, involving over 2,000 adults conducted online between 19 and 22 February, found the highest level of ad-blocking takes place amongst 18 to 24 year-olds with 47 per cent using such software.

The least likely to block ads were 45 to 54 year-olds at 16 per cent.

A further finding from the survey is that nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) who had downloaded ad- blocking software received a notice form a website asking them to turn off their ad- blockers.

Over half said that in certain situations they would switch off their ad- blocker if a website said it was the only way to access content.

Guy Philipson, the chief executive of IAB, said: “IAB believes that an ad funded internet is essential for providing revenue to publishers so they can continue to make their content, services and applications widely available at little, or no cost. We believe ad blocking undermines this approach and could mean consumers have to pay for content they currently get for free.”