Monocle signals confidence in print with launch of weekly newspaper

Monthly lifestyle and current affairs magazine Monocle has launched a weekly print newspaper.
Monocle – The Summer Weekly will be on sale in holiday resorts, airports and major cities around the worl with a cover price of £5. It has a print run of 70,000.
Printed on Guardian-style Berliner-size paper the 42-page title comprises three sections: the main news and features section; Arts, Culture, Media, Architecture, Design and Sport and Fashion, Travel, Food and Drink.
Monocle said that the new launch combines “confidence in print as an exciting, desirable format with its belief in continuous product innovation”.
It is edited in London and printed in Bolzano, Italy.
Editor in chief Tyler Brule said: “Monocle – The Summer Weekly is our latest adventure in ink and paper.
“Everyone is very down about newspapers but there is something very exciting about this form. You don’t mind if it gets a bit of suncream on it, or if it gets waterlogged. It can follow you around for the day – or for the week. We thought that August was the perfect time to let people dive into this again.”
Monocle marked its tenth birthday earlier this year and has a global circulation of around 80,000.