Monocle signals confidence in print with launch of weekly newspaper

Monthly lifestyle and current affairs magazine Monocle has launched a weekly print newspaper.

Monocle – The Summer Weekly will be on sale in holiday resorts, airports and major cities around the worl with a cover price of £5. It has a print run of 70,000.

Printed on Guardian-style Berliner-size paper the 42-page title comprises three sections: the main news and features section; Arts, Culture, Media, Architecture, Design and Sport and Fashion, Travel, Food and Drink.

Monocle said that the new launch combines “confidence in print as an exciting, desir­able format with its belief in continuous product innovation”.

It is edited in London and printed in Bolzano, Italy.

Editor in chief Tyler Brule said: “Monocle – The Summer Weekly is our latest adventure in ink and paper.

“Everyone is very down about newspapers but there is some­thing very exciting about this form. You don’t mind if it gets a bit of suncream on it, or if it gets waterlogged. It can follow you around for the day – or for the week. We thought that August was the perfect time to let people dive into this again.”

Monocle marked its tenth birthday earlier this year and has a global circulation of around 80,000.