All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 10, 2017

Monocle signals confidence in print with launch of weekly newspaper

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Monthly lifestyle and current affairs magazine Monocle has launched a weekly print newspaper.

Monocle – The Summer Weekly will be on sale in holiday resorts, airports and major cities around the worl with a cover price of £5. It has a print run of 70,000.

Timeline

Printed on Guardian-style Berliner-size paper the 42-page title comprises three sections: the main news and features section; Arts, Culture, Media, Architecture, Design and Sport and Fashion, Travel, Food and Drink.

Monocle said that the new launch combines “confidence in print as an exciting, desir­able format with its belief in continuous product innovation”.
It is edited in London and printed in Bolzano, Italy.

Editor in chief Tyler Brule said: “Monocle – The Summer Weekly is our latest adventure in ink and paper.

“Everyone is very down about newspapers but there is some­thing very exciting about this form. You don’t mind if it gets a bit of suncream on it, or if it gets waterlogged. It can follow you around for the day – or for the week. We thought that August was the perfect time to let people dive into this again.”

Monocle marked its tenth birthday earlier this year and has a global circulation of around 80,000.

 

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

20 + 11 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail
  2. Freelance claims victory in dispute with Independent over payment for court story lifted from Wales Online Freelance claims victory in dispute with Independent over payment for court story lifted from Wales Online
  3. Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017 Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017
  4. Ripping debate: Reporters at national newspaper website were asked to rewrite seven stories a day without making any phone calls Ripping debate: Reporters at national newspaper website were asked to rewrite seven stories a day without making any phone calls
  5. Editors faced legal dilemma over naming of sex-in-garden couple filmed by police officer from helicopter Editors faced legal dilemma over naming of sex-in-garden couple filmed by police officer from helicopter

Latest Jobs

Ripping debate: Reporters at national newspaper website were asked to rewrite seven stories a day without making any phone calls
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE