All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 3, 2010

Monocle publishes a summer newspaper: all yours for just £7

By oliverluft Twitter

Achingly cool magazine Monocle has launched a summer offshoot – a newspaper designed as a ‘handsome companion from sun lounger to sun downers”.

And the “Monocle Mediterraneo” beach special – “on sale in all the best resorts, from the West Coast to the eastern Med and the key airport hubs in between” – is available for the knock-down price of just £7.

‘There’s a huge amount of talk about the death of print, thanks to various types of pad’ devices,’Monocle founder Tyler BrÃ»lÃ© was reported saying in the Standard.

‘But if you think of summer – with sand, swimming, sun cream and socialising – a carefully crafted newspaper is more useful and reader-friendly than a backlit screen that hates the sun and salt.”

Personally, I prefer to take jigsaws of English Heritage sites to the beach. Could Monocle conjure me up an international jetset version? I can stretch to £3.57.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Monocle publishes a summer newspaper: all yours for just £7”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 × 1 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017 Magazine ABCs: Full breakdown of UK magazine sales figures for first half 2017
  2. Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail Charlie Gard's parents to complain to IPSO over Sun's lifting of their exclusive interview with Daily Mail
  3. Ripping debate: Reporters at national newspaper website were asked to rewrite seven stories a day without making any phone calls Ripping debate: Reporters at national newspaper website were asked to rewrite seven stories a day without making any phone calls
  4. Cleveland Police illegal phone records grab: Officers given £3,000 compensation but journalists get nothing Cleveland Police illegal phone records grab: Officers given £3,000 compensation but journalists get nothing
  5. Freelance claims victory in dispute with Independent over payment for court story lifted from Wales Online Freelance claims victory in dispute with Independent over payment for court story lifted from Wales Online

Latest Jobs

New York Times aims to 'boost digital revenue' by licensing technology
CLOSE

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN

CLOSE