Monocle publishes a summer newspaper: all yours for just £7

Achingly cool magazine Monocle has launched a summer offshoot – a newspaper designed as a ‘handsome companion from sun lounger to sun downers”.

And the “Monocle Mediterraneo” beach special – “on sale in all the best resorts, from the West Coast to the eastern Med and the key airport hubs in between” – is available for the knock-down price of just £7.

‘There’s a huge amount of talk about the death of print, thanks to various types of pad’ devices,’Monocle founder Tyler BrÃ»lÃ© was reported saying in the Standard.

‘But if you think of summer – with sand, swimming, sun cream and socialising – a carefully crafted newspaper is more useful and reader-friendly than a backlit screen that hates the sun and salt.”

Personally, I prefer to take jigsaws of English Heritage sites to the beach. Could Monocle conjure me up an international jetset version? I can stretch to £3.57.