Monocle editor Tyler Brule printing limited weekly winter newspaper run at £5 per issue

International lifestyle and current affairs magazine Monocle is to print a weekly newspaper throughout December, costing £5 per edition.

The Winter Weekly paper follows Monocle’s Summer Weekly, which published for four weeks in August.

Monocle editor Tyler Brule will edit the newspaper and pen a column.

It follows the termination of his Financial Times column by “mutual agreement” after Press Gazette highlighted concerns about him name-checking former clients of his creative agency.

The Winter Weekly will be edited in London and Zurich, Switzerland – where it will also be printed – with a print run of 80,000 copies a week.

It is produced by the Monocle magazine team which employs 12 full time editors and has 36 part time correspondents worldwide.

The newspaper will be sold in Europe and North America. The first issue went on sale yesterday.