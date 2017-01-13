All Sections


January 13, 2017

Mirror newspapers staff reject 1 per cent pay offer and seek better deal

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Journalists at Trinity Mirror’s national newspaper titles have rejected a management pay offer of one per cent.

The officially recognised union at Mirror Group Newspapers, the BAJ, has asked for a pay rise of 5 per cent. The Consumer Price Index inflation figure currently stands at 1.2 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Some 80 per cent of staff who responded to a BAJ survey voted to reject the offer and negotiate for a better deal.

BAJ acting general secretary Matthew Myatt said in a note to staff: “The BAJ, on your behalf, will now request a formal meeting with management to communicate this result and ask for discussions to seek an improved offer.

“We expect these meetings to be challenging and protracted, but we now have a clear mandate from the group to hold fast to achieve a fair and reasonable pay increase that is reflective of current economic forecasts for the year.”

Trinity Mirror declined to comment.

