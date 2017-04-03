All Sections


April 3, 2017

Mirror, FT, Times and i shortlisted by London Press Club as daily newspaper of the year

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

The Daily Mirror, i, Financial Times and Times are in the running for London Press Club daily newspaper of the year.

The nominees for the Sunday newspaper prize are: the Mail on Sunday, Observer, Sunday Telegraph and Sunday Times.

The scoop of the year contenders are:

  • The Daily Telegraph, for England manager for sale
  • Daniel Taylor  in The Guardian, for Sexual abuse in football
  • Matt Lawton in the Daily Mail, for Sir Bradley Wiggins and banned substances
  • And Nick Dorman, the Sunday Mirror, for MP Keith Vaz and prostitutes.

Chairman of the judges Bill Hagerty said: “From Brexit to Trumpism, from fake news and alternative facts to real politics and genuine dramas at home and abroad… 2016 delivered mightily across all platforms. No surprise, then, that the standard of journalism considered by the judges was in their opinion as high as it has ever been.”

The winners will be announced at a lunch at the Corinthia Hotel in Whitehall on Thursday 27 April. More details (and full shortlist) available from the London Press Club.

