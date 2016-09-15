Mirror and Mail front pages both launch campaigns against using mobiles while driving

The Daily Mail and Daily Mirror today both used their front pages to launch campaigns calling for stiffer penalties for motorists who use their mobile phones while behind the wheel.

Although already illegal, both papers claim sanctions don’t go far enough in stopping what the Mirror describes as a “deadly phone epidemic” and the Mail as “mobile madness”.

Both papers quote an RAC report that revealed a third of motorists admitted flouting the law.

The Mirror used its own photographs of motorists using mobile phones while driving on the A1 in Northumberland and the M62 near Liverpool, making no attempt to blur faces.

“We spotted 21 drivers using mobiles while at the wheel doing speeds of up to 70mph,” it said.

“Today the Mirror launches a campaign to crack down on this deadly epidemic by demanding stiffer ­penalties in a bid to stop families being torn apart by needless deaths on the road.”

The Mail said its campaign is being backed by the family of Liberty Baker, who was 14 when she was killed by a driver reading a text message.

Liberty’s picture is shown on the front page alongside two other young women killed by drivers who were using their mobile phones.

The paper said: “Today the Daily Mail launches a campaign for much tougher deterrents to end the madness and save hundreds of lives.”