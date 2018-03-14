Millennial female-focused news and lifestyle website Bustle to expand by opening first UK office

Bustle, a news and lifestyle website aimed at millennial women, is expanding into the UK for the first time.

Bustle Digital Group has announced plans to set up a London office, its first outside the US, creating ten jobs.

It will officially launch Bustle in the UK in late spring.

The website claims to have the largest audience of any female-focused digital media company – nearly 80m unique readers each month – and already has almost 5m unique visitors in the UK, according to Comscore.

Bustle Digital Group chief revenue officer Jason Wagenheim will lead the expansion alongside editor-in-chief Kate Ward.

“The UK was the obvious next place for us to expand,” Wagenheim said.

“It’s clear our content is already resonating among millennial women. We look forward to helping marketers in the UK find innovative ways to connect with them.”

No related posts.

Jack Gillespie, previously Mashable’s regional sales director, has been hired as UK vice president and Charlotte Owen, most recently the associate editor in Vanity Fair’s London office, will join as executive editor.

Gillespie said: “This is a milestone moment for Bustle Digital Group and I’m so thrilled to be joining the company as it expands internationally. Bustle has been at the forefront of bringing more women’s voices to the global conversation.

“I look forward to helping Bustle Digital Group forge new partnerships and revenue opportunities in the UK and further expand its reach as the largest premium publisher for millennial women.”

Owen added: “I’m so excited to be joining Bustle at a time when their entertaining and inclusive coverage of pop culture, news, and lifestyle, created for and by women, feels more important than ever.

“The breadth and diversity of Bustle’s focus makes it a brilliant fit for audiences across the whole of the UK and I can’t wait to build on the title’s impressive existing readership by diving into the issues that matter to young British women.”

Bustle Digital Group’s other US brands, Romper and Elite Daily, are not currently being expanded into the UK but the company plans to start by launching Bustle and take it from there.

The company achieved 50 per cent growth in revenue in 2017 and acquired lifestyle website Elite Daily.