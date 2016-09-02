Midweek Mercury Stevenage edition closes as Trinity Mirror cuts continue

The Stevenage edition of the Midweek Mercury, which covers Hertfordshire, has closed.

The free title is understood to have folded because it was losing money. It was created two years ago after the merger of the Stevenage Advertiser with the Mercury.

ABC figures to the end of December show it had an average total circulation of 16,301 copies.

The Midweek Mercury’s Hitchin edition is understood to still be publishing, as is the Hertfordshire Mercury with four local editions.

Content for Stevenage will be merged back into these other titles, Press Gazette understands.

A Trinity Mirror spokesperson said: “We are no longer publishing a separate edition of the Midweek Mercury for Stevenage, but will continue to cover the area as part of our broader titles in the region.”

The Stevenage edition is the latest casualty in Trinity Mirror’s restructure of former Local World newsrooms, resulting in a string of redundancies and closures.

The regional publisher bought Local World in a £220m deal last November, pushing its portfolio to more than 200 regional titles.