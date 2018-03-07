All Sections

March 7, 2018

Midlands News Association launches new weekly digest magazine for Shropshire creating three editorial roles

By Arun Kakar Twitter

Regional news publisher the Midlands News Association has launched a new weekly digest magazine for Shropshire, creating three new editorial jobs.

Shropshire Weekly launched on Friday last week covering “everything that matters” in the region, according to a spokesperson.

It is led by Thom Kennedy (pictured top, left), former business editor at daily newspaper the Shropshire Star, which is also owned by the MNA.

The new magazine is said to be aimed at people who “no longer feel they have time” for a daily newspaper.

Kennedy said: “We are thrilled to be producing a magazine that shines a light on life in Shropshire, and that readers will find useful, exciting, bold and appealing.

“It has people at its heart, and we want readers to share their experiences, stories and recommendations about life in our county.

“Shropshire Weekly is like nothing else that exists at the moment, and will provide a fresh new voice for local people. We are all hugely excited to be playing a part in the launch of a publication representing this great county.”

The magazine will be sold in local retailers and delivered to doors at a cover price of £2.50, with an introductory subscription offer of three issues for £5.

MNA print managing director Graeme Clifford added: “The MNA is committed to print and this product will showcase the very best of Shropshire.

“We hope Shropshire Weekly will appeal to local people, particularly those who no longer feel they have the time for a daily newspaper, and we look forward to helping it to grow.”

Picture: MNA

