All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
October 19, 2017

Metro, Sun and Independent are fastest growing national press websites as Mail Online growth stalls

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter

Metro was the fastest growing national newspaper website in September, according to new figures released by ABC.

It grew 106 per cent to 2.4m browsers per day. The Sun and Independent were the next fastest growers, both up 80 per cent year on year.

Mail Online remains the biggest site by some margin, attracting around 14m unique browsers per day worldwide.

But its growth appears to have leveled off and has been at around that level of traffic since January 2015.

The Guardian and Telegraph websites are no longer audited by ABC.

UK national newspaper website traffic for September 2017 (source ABC)

Name of website, average daily browsers, % change year on year, % change month on month

Mail Online 14,160,840 0.65 -3.92
The Independent 5,865,272 -10.12 80.26
The Sun 5,213,597 -2.56 79.42
Mirror Group Nationals 4,916,288 -3.79 0.07
Metro 2,378,940 1.79 105.83
Manchester Evening News 826,514 -13.16 5.63
Evening Standard 740,202 -5.12 28.57
Liverpool Echo 622,187 -21.91 18.13
Wales Online 407,724 -3.8 16.82
Birmingham Mail 370,884 -7.51 42.4
ChronicleLive 262,981 -11.28 1.34
Bristol Post 185,830 19.37
Hull Daily Mail 138,391 3.22 33.09
Daily Post (Wales) 128,846 11.57 46.36
GazetteLive 117,786 -9.2 5.63
Nottingham Post 116,885 -2.26
Coventry Telegraph 102,302 -6.94 56.28

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Metro, Sun and Independent are fastest growing national press websites as Mail Online growth stalls”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

sixteen − 7 =

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. London libel lawyers who targeted murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia condemned as 'crooks' by her son London libel lawyers who targeted murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia condemned as 'crooks' by her son
  2. GQ freelance political reporter Rupert Myers axed from magazine over 'allegations' GQ freelance political reporter Rupert Myers axed from magazine over 'allegations'
  3. Guardian Media Group creates £42m venture fund targeted at 'next generation media technology' Guardian Media Group creates £42m venture fund targeted at 'next generation media technology'
  4. Big Issue guest editor Armando Iannucci revives Malcolm Tucker and Alan Partridge for Brexit debate 'to the death' Big Issue guest editor Armando Iannucci revives Malcolm Tucker and Alan Partridge for Brexit debate 'to the death'
  5. Metro, Sun and Independent are fastest growing national press websites as Mail Online growth stalls Metro, Sun and Independent are fastest growing national press websites as Mail Online growth stalls

Latest Jobs

National newspaper ABCs: Bulks helped Times and Daily Telegraph boost print circulations in September
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards dinner 11 Dec

CLOSE