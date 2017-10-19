Metro was the fastest growing national newspaper website in September, according to new figures released by ABC.
It grew 106 per cent to 2.4m browsers per day. The Sun and Independent were the next fastest growers, both up 80 per cent year on year.
Mail Online remains the biggest site by some margin, attracting around 14m unique browsers per day worldwide.
But its growth appears to have leveled off and has been at around that level of traffic since January 2015.
The Guardian and Telegraph websites are no longer audited by ABC.
UK national newspaper website traffic for September 2017 (source ABC)
Name of website, average daily browsers, % change year on year, % change month on month
|Mail Online
|14,160,840
|0.65
|-3.92
|The Independent
|5,865,272
|-10.12
|80.26
|The Sun
|5,213,597
|-2.56
|79.42
|Mirror Group Nationals
|4,916,288
|-3.79
|0.07
|Metro
|2,378,940
|1.79
|105.83
|Manchester Evening News
|826,514
|-13.16
|5.63
|Evening Standard
|740,202
|-5.12
|28.57
|Liverpool Echo
|622,187
|-21.91
|18.13
|Wales Online
|407,724
|-3.8
|16.82
|Birmingham Mail
|370,884
|-7.51
|42.4
|ChronicleLive
|262,981
|-11.28
|1.34
|Bristol Post
|185,830
|19.37
|Hull Daily Mail
|138,391
|3.22
|33.09
|Daily Post (Wales)
|128,846
|11.57
|46.36
|GazetteLive
|117,786
|-9.2
|5.63
|Nottingham Post
|116,885
|-2.26
|Coventry Telegraph
|102,302
|-6.94
|56.28
1 thought on “Metro, Sun and Independent are fastest growing national press websites as Mail Online growth stalls”
Mail stalled? Good. Couldn’t happen to a nastier piece of work.